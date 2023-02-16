LOS ANGELES, CA – Thursday, February 16, 2023 – The Hollywood Critics Association has announced today that The Fabelmans’ production designer Rick Carter will receive the HCA Artisan Achievement Award and The Fabelmans’ Star Gabriel LaBelle will receive the HCA Star on the Rise Award at the 2023 HCA Film Awards ceremony on February 24, 2023 at The Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel.

Additionally, the HCA has announced the presenters for the 2023 HCA Film Awards including; Ariana Greenblatt (65), Brandon Perea (Nope), Brittany Snow (X), Christa Miller (Shrinking), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Emily Hampshire (The Rig), Eugenio Derbez (Radical), Harvey Guillen (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Poker Face), Lena Waithe (A Thousand and One), Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking), Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone), Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Mckenna Grace (A Friend of The Family), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Ram Charan (RRR), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent: All-Stars), Theo Rossi (Emily the Criminal), Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Avatar: The Way of Water), and Violet McGraw (M3GAN).

The organization has also announced that it will be partnering with the KNEKT® Television

Network for a live worldwide broadcast of the 2023 HCA Film Awards. “We are beyond thrilled to be joining forces with the Hollywood Critics Association to distribute this year’s event to our growing audience,” notes KNEKT CEO, Kent Speakman. “With our current distribution model, the HCA Film Awards will now have the potential of reaching 1.5 million new viewers being part of our network. This, along with the tremendous growth of HCA events over the past six years, I believe that the partnership between KNEKT® and Hollywood Critics Association will only continue to evolve as we work together to highlight and elevate diverse and underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry.

The 2023 HCA Film Awards can be viewed on the KNEKT Television Network, the Official HCA YouTube Channel and the HCA App, which is available to download on Roku and Apple TV. The 2023 HCA Film Awards, hosted by Tig Notaro and produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media, is scheduled to broadcast live from the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Friday, February 24, 2023 beginning at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

The Inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards will take place earlier in the day as an intimate ceremony with the winners being announced on the official HCA Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. A complete list of nominees for the 2023 HCA Film Awards and HCA Creative Arts Awards can be found here.

HCA Artisan Achievement Award: Production Designer Rick Carter received his first Oscar® nomination for his work on Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump. In 2010, Rick Carter won the Academy Award® for Best Production Design for his work on James Cameron’s mega-hit Avatar. Three years later, Carter won his second Oscar for Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln. Over the past three decades, Carter has served as Production Designer on several Spielberg films including Munich, War of the Worlds, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Amistad, Jurassic Park, and most recently, The Fabelmans. In addition to his collaboration with Spielberg, Carter has worked alongside Robert Zemeckis on several high-profile projects including The Polar Express, Cast Away, What Lies Beneath, Death Becomes Her and Back to the Future Part II and III. Recently, Carter served as co-Production Designer on Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII) and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (Episode IX) with acclaimed filmmaker JJ Abrams.

HCA Star on the Rise Award: Actor Gabriel LaBelle plays the lead role of Sammy Fabelman in Universal’s The Fabelmans. LaBelle stars alongside an all-star cast that includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. LaBelle has won the Breakthrough Performance Award from The National Board of Review and received an award for the Best Male Youth Performance from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society and in the Best Youth Performance category for the Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Association. The film has also been recognized as one of American Film Institute’s top 10 films of 2022. LaBelle recently starred in the Showtime series “American Gigolo” opposite Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, and Leland Orser, and the Horror feature film, Dead Shack, which premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival to rave reviews.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CRITICS ASSOCIATION:

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) was established in 2016 with one goal in mind: to highlight and elevate diverse and underrepresented voices within the world of entertainment criticism and journalism. Since its inception, the HCA has made history as the most diverse group of critics in the country celebrating groundbreaking entertainment, visionary storytellers, and incomparable artists that reflect today’s multifaceted global audiences.

For additional information about The Hollywood Critics Association, please visit: HollywoodCriticsAssociation.com

