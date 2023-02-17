This weekend, we will find out just how accurate our analysis has been of this race. It should be noted that consensus building has more or less overtaken analysis, unless the voters revolt — which they might do. Otherwise, they’ll stick with the consensus, meaning they’ll pick the contenders we think they’re going to pick. We just have no intel at the moment of how a voting body of 16,000 members is going to vote on a five nominee ballot, as opposed to a ten nominee ballot, which will happen the following weekend.

Either the race is a done deal starting this weekend — if the Daniels win for Everything, Everywhere All at Once — or it’s a real race, if anyone else wins. Let’s look around at what people are predicting elsewhere. The latest has our friend Jazz going out on a limb with Todd Field for TAR, while Queen Anne is going for Spielberg:

And then the two champs of late, Wilson Morales and Joyce Eng, are going all in with The Daniels:

The DGA voters are one of the largest groups in the industry, second only to SAG. If they both go for EEAAO, stick a fork in it. You might as well start focusing on the only two open categories, Best Actor and Best Actress. Maybe — MAYBE — Original Screenplay.

The only times the DGA has given their award to two directors were in 1961 (Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins for West Side Story) and in 2007 (Joel and Ethan Coen for No Country for Old Men). These are two of the greatest films of all time, it should be said, so for EEAAO to land in that esteemed company would be saying a lot.

Might it happen? Sure, it might. It reminds me of Little Miss Sunshine, though, meaning it might have a better chance to win on a preferential ballot. What would be The Departed of this year? Probably Top Gun: Maverick. The red meat pick trumping the more female-oriented, feel-good movie. Is that likely to happen? It would be a huge shock, but probably one that, once in motion, would be hard to slow down.

The voters don’t always comply with the consensus, especially if the critics are behind it. The actors tend to be the deciding factor, and if they’re not into Top Gun: Maverick (which it doesn’t appear that they are) then it isn’t likely to win the Best Picture Oscar.

With five, it’s easier to see a big winner like Gladiator or Chicago that wins without Director or Screenplay. If the Academy had five now, Top Gun: Maverick would have a much easier chance to win. But with the ranked choice ballot, actors become the key voting bloc. What they like is what will drive this thing all the way home. And what they like has shifted in the past few years from movies that display great acting to movies that reflect social justice issues in one way or another: what will make them FEEL good about their vote and LOOK GOOD to their fans and followers?

The question, as always, to ask is whether the industry has moved through its activist stage or not. Given the uproar over the Best Actress race, and the residual guilt (after everything they’ve done to improve things for non-white actors), the voters might feel still inclined to divert or subvert their personal preferences to vote more for the betterment of society (or their image) overall. And it could be those two things align.

No matter how you slice it, it always seems to come back to Everything, Everywhere All at Once, with no viable alternative to challenge it where the preferential ballot is concerned (if it’s five movies then it’s just a simple competition).

What we don’t yet know is whether Picture and Director will split.

Erik Anderson at AwardsWatch is predicting Everything Everywhere takes Picture and Director.

Gold Derby is slightly more divided on Picture and Director.

If they split:

2012 — Argo (PGA/DGA/SAG) / Life of Pi

2013 — 12 Years a Slave (PGA) / Gravity (PGA/DGA)

2015 — Spotlight (SAG) / The Revenant (DGA)

2016 — Moonlight / La La Land (PGA/DGA)

2018 — Green Book (PGA) / Roma (DGA)

2021 — CODA (PGA/SAG) / The Power of the Dog (DGA)

Or if they don’t:

2009 — The Hurt Locker (PGA/DGA)

2010 — The King’s Speech (PGA/DGA/SAG)

2011 — The Artist (PGA/DGA)

2014 — Birdman (PGA/DGA/SAG)

2017 — The Shape of Water (PGA/DGA)

2019 — Parasite (SAG)

2020 — Nomadland (PGA/DGA)

Parasite is the only time in the era of the preferential ballot that the DGA winner did not win either Best Picture or Director or both. A combination of factors led to this, from a conversation about all white winners in the acting categories to the charisma of Bong Joon Ho, to people finally getting around to seeing Parasite and to voters not wanting to vote for the frontrunner, 1917. The problem for 1917 was that it wasn’t a movie full of actors and in general, that’s what wins Best Picture. Mendes was expected to win Best Director but by the end the Parasite love was too strong.

The ways this year could split will obviously depend on what wins the DGA this weekend and PGA/SAG next weekend. Most are assuming Everything Everywhere takes all three. But if it doesn’t, how might it split?

In the above list of splits, there is one thing they all have in common: the Best Picture winner has a SAG ensemble nomination and the Best Director winner does not.

So which of our Best Director nominees doesn’t have a SAG ensemble nomination?

TAR

Triangle of Sadness

In keeping with the pattern above, the most likely person to benefit from a split is Todd Field for TAR, in which case he would likely win the DGA this weekend. That’s some fuzzy math for you!

As for the non-splits, having a SAG ensemble nomination definitely helps but it isn’t mandatory. Twice the winner didn’t have a SAG ensemble nomination but did have acting nominations somewhere, which is ultimately what hurts movies like Top Gun Maverick and All Quiet on the Western Front.

It’s possible that this year could break with tradition, given that Hollywood is in such dire straits. Sometimes they can break a pattern if they are motivated enough and I think that’s the only way the race will become unpredictable. Otherwise, all points lead back to one movie dominating these awards: EEAAO.

Here are our DGA predictions. I am going to go rogue on this just for fun, since we have almost every director covered here AND we have to try to inject SOME excitement into what is likely about to become a predictable race.

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — Marshall Flores, Mark Johnson

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once — Clarence Moye

Todd Field, TAR — Ryan Adams

Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick — Sasha Stone

First-Time Director:

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun — Stone, Adams, Johnson, Moye, Flores

I’m going with Kosinski because I can’t decide between Spielberg and the Daniels. My heart says Spielberg, my head says The Daniels. It’s probably going to be the Daniels, but let’s just take a risk for the fun of it.

Onward to predictions for this week. Depending on what the DGA does…

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (if it wins the DGA/PGA/SAG)

Top Gun: Maverick (If it wins the DGA/PGA)

The Fabelmans (if it wins the DGA/PGA)

The Banshees of Inisherin (if it wins the DGA/PGA/SAG)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Tár

Elvis

Women Talking

Avatar: The Way of Water

Triangle of Sadness

Best Director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (if he wins the DGA)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (if they win DGA)

Todd Field, Tár (if he wins the DGA)

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (If he wins the SAG)

Austin Butler, Elvis (If he wins the SAG/BAFTA)

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (if he wins the SAG or the BAFTA)

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár (if she wins the SAG)

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (if she wins the SAG)

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

Top Gun: Maverick (if it wins the DGA)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

The Fabelmans

Triangle of Sadness

Best Editing

Top Gun: Maverick

Tár

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Tár

Empire of Light

Bardo

Best Costume Design

Elvis

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Makeup and Hairstyling

Elvis

The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Score

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Song

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR or “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best International Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Best Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

The Flying Sailor

My Year of Dicks

Ice Merchants

Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

How Do You Measure a Year?

Haulout

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate