The DGA will be announcing tonight and the BAFTA Awards are tomorrow, Sunday. By the end of the weekend, we should have a pretty good idea of where this race is headed — though I suspect we might be hitting a bit of a flatline. Some years are unpredictable and some years are not. We don’t yet know what this year will be. I think it looks like it could be Everything Everywhere All at Once for the sweep. But if it’s not, then we’ll be able to have some fun for the next couple of weeks. If it is indeed a sweep, well, then we’ll endure. We survived the Slumdog Millionaire year. Anything is possible after that.

The BAFTA Awards were upended after the “Great Awokening” of 2020 when they drastically changed how they voted. It reminded me a bit of playing chess. If you keep your pawns in the right place you are always protected. Not to say they are using people as pawns to protect themselves, but the end result is the same. As long as they have a select jury to make sure there is equity, diversity, and inclusion (more or less, or however it is they decide their jury picks), they won’t become fodder for the agonizing think pieces the Golden Globes and the Academy have gotten.

What that has meant is a break with the consensus. Normally, that would be a good thing. But if they’re hand-picking the nominees it can never really be anything more than what it is. Meaning, you don’t gain power in the industry, or momentum in the awards race, unless you’re there because you earned it. But the BAFTA have ensured its own protection through a time of fear, purges, and persecutions in an ongoing effort to make all things equitable and fair.

That led to last year’s Best Actress category at the BAFTAs having no crossover with the Oscars.

One thing that will happen, though, is that the Globes will have a match this year. They haven’t matched with Oscar since 2019. But this year, Best Actress is likely to go to either Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh, both of whom won the Globe.

The BAFTA coming in now MIGHT have some influential power on the Oscars. Maybe it will make a splash, or court through the noise somehow. Then a week from now, the SAG Awards will bring down the hammer on whatever our expectations are going to be.

I will say that there is a high probability that Everything Everywhere isn’t going to win Picture, Actress, and Supporting Actor. This is unusual for any time in Oscar history but especially in the era of the preferential ballot.

We saw at SAG Three Billboards and The Help both win two acting awards and Ensemble. But neither went on to win Best Picture. To be fair, Three Billboards might have won Best Pic if it hadn’t been attacked. But we’ll never know.

The last film I can think of that won two acting awards plus Best Picture was Million Dollar Baby. Shakespeare in Love was another. The Silence of the Lambs was yet another.

More likely, Everything Everywhere wins Best Pic + one acting award, with Cate Blanchett picking up Best Actress. OR it wins two acting awards and something else wins Best Picture.

Either way, BAFTA’s track record for BP in the era of the expanded ballot has gone something like this:

2009

BAFTA/Oscar: The Hurt Locker

2010

BAFTA/Oscar: The King’s Speech

2011

BAFTA/Oscar: The Artist

2012

BAFTA/Oscar: Argo

2013

BAFTA/Oscar: 12 Years a Slave

2014

BAFTA: Boyhood

Oscar: Birdman

2015

BAFTA: The Revenant

Oscar: Spotlight

2016

BAFTA: La La Land

Oscar: Moonlight

2017

BAFTA: Three Billboards

Oscar: The Shape of Water

2018

BAFTA: Roma

Oscar: Green Book

2019

BAFTA: 1917

Oscar: Parasite

2020

BAFTA/Oscar: Nomadland

2021

BAFTA: The Power of the Dog

Oscar: CODA

What could account for a match-up prior to 2014 and then a split? In some of those years, the BAFTA Awards happened before they caught wind of the big guilds. I don’t think it was so much the BAFTAs that changed as the way the Oscar race rolled out and how unpredictable they became.

Here are some of the things that changed: SAG became SAG-AFTRA, boosting their membership by about 50,000 voters. The Oscars added members after the #OscarsSoWhite movement erupted around 2015. Politics and upheaval in Hollywood post-2016 definitely caused ripples here that didn’t translate overseas, but either way, it is what it is.

Is there anything that might help us figure out what might win the BAFTA this year? Well, they do tend to have a pretty good match-up with the Globes. Since The Fablemans is out, that would mean that The Banshees of Inisherin would win. However, if Everything Everywhere All at Once is about to run the town, maybe it wins. That Banshees beat it at the London Film Critics, though, makes me think maybe Banshees has the edge.

Either way, here are our BAFTA predictions:

Best Film

The Banshees of Inisherin — Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

All Quiet on the Western Front — Ryan Adams

British Film

The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Best Director

Todd Field, TAR — Johnson, Moye, Adams

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone

The Daniels, EEAAO — Flores

Best Actor

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Johnson, Moye

Bill Nighy, Living — Adams

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Flores

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TAR — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson

Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO — Flores

Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, EEAAO — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front — Adams, Stone, Johnson

Living — Moye, Flores

Casting

Triangle of Sadness — Adams, Moye

EEAAO — Stone, Johnson, Flores

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Costumes

Elvis — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Editing

Elvis — Adams, Moye

Top Gun: Maverick — Stone, Flores

EEAAO — Johnson

Makeup

The Whale — Adams, Johnson, Flores

Elvis — Stone, Moye

Production Design

Babylon — Adams, Johnson, Moye

Elvis — Flores

All Quiet on the Western Front — Stone

Score

Babylon — Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

All Quiet on the Western Front — Stone

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front — Stone, Adams, Johnson, Moye

Top Gun: Maverick — Flores

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Animated Feature

GDT’s Pinocchio — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Documentary Feature

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — Stone, Adams, Johnson, Moye, Flores

Foreign Language

All Quiet on the Western Front — Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores

Decision to Leave — Adams

Rising Star

Daryl McCormack — Adams, Johnson

Naomi Ackie — Stone

Emma Mackey — Flores

