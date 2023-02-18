If you’d like to watch the Livestream you can do so here.

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle)

“Lightyear” (Production Designer: Tim Evatt)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (Production Designer: Liz Toonkel)

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (Production Designer: Nate Wragg)

“Turning Red” (Production Designer: Rona Liu )

SHORT FORMAT: MUSIC VIDEO OR WEBSERIES

Adele “I Drink Wine” (Production Designer: Liam Moore) — Winner

Coldplay x Selena Gomez “Let Somebody Go” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

Kendrick Lamar “Rich Spirit” (Production Designer: Scott Falconer)

Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero” (Production Designer: Ethan Tobman)

Taylor Swift “Bejeweled” (Production Designer: Ethan Tobman)

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck)

“Babylon” (Production Designer: Florencia Martin)

“Elvis” (Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

“The Fabelmans” (Production Designer: Rick Carter)

“White Noise” (Production Designer: Jess Gonchor)

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter)

“The Batman” (Production Designer: James Chinlund)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Production Designer: Hannah Beachler)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday)

“Nope” (Production Designer: Ruth De Jong)

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero)

“Bullet Train” (Production Designer: David Scheunemann)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs)

“Tár” (Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle)

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“The Crown: Ipatiev House” (Production Designer: Martin Childs)

“The Gilded Age: Never the New” (Production Designer: Bob Shaw)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest, How Do You Get to

Carnegie Hall?” (Production Designer: Bill Groom)

“Pachinko: Chapter One” (Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop)

Peaky Blinders: Black Day” (Production Designer: Nicole Northridge)

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Andor: Rix Road” (Production Designer: Luke Hull)

“House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon” (Production Designer: Jim Clay)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Adar” (Production Designer: Ramsey Avery)

“Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Production Designer: Chris Trujillo)

“Wednesday: Woe is the Loneliest Number” (Production Designer: Mark Scruton)

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Better Call Saul: Wine and Roses,Nippy” (Production Designer: Denise Pizzini)

“Euphoria: You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can, The Theater and Its Double,

All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” (Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart)

“Ozark: The Beginning of the End, Let the Great World Spin, City on the Make” (Production Designer: David Bomba)

“Severance: Good News About Hell” Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

“The White Lotus: Ciao” (Production Designer: Cristina Onori)

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Production Designer: Tamara Deverell)

“Moon Knight” (Production Designer: Stefania Cella)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang)

“Pinocchio” (Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant)

“Station 11” (Production Designer: Ruth Ammon)

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Emily In Paris: What’s It All About…, How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days” (Production Designer: Anne Seibel)

“Hacks: Trust the Process” (Production Designer: Alec Contestabile)

“Only Murders in the Building: Framed” (Production Designer: Patrick Howe)

“Our Flag Means Death: Pilot” (Production Designer: Ra Vincent)

“What We Do in the Shadows: The Grand Opening, The Night Market, Pine Barrens” (Production Designer: Shayne Fox)

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“Bob Abishola: Inner Boss Bitch, Two Rusty Tractors, Estee Lauder and Goat Meat” (Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen)

“The Conners: Sex, Lies, and House Hunting, The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A

Sinking Feeling” (Production Designer: Jerry Dunn)

“How I Met Your Father: Pilot” (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello)

“The Neighborhood: Welcome to the Remodel” (Production Designer: Wendell Johnson)

“United States of Al: Kiss/Maach, Divorce/Talaq, Sock/Jeraab” (Production Designer: Daren Janes)

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show: Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? Bounce Them Coochies, Y’All! Peaches and Eggplants for Errbody!” (Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michelle Yu)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: HBCYOU Band” (Production Designer: James McGowan)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Catwalk, 60’s Girl Groups, Daytona Wind” (Production Designer: Gianna Costa)

“Saturday Night Live: Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest” (Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio)

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant: Honey” (Production Designer: Darcy E. Prevost)

VARIETY SPECIAL

“64th Annual Grammy Awards” (Supervising Art Director: Kristen Merlino)

“94th Annual Oscars” (Production Designer: David Korins)

“Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” (Production Designer: Scott Pask)

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” (Production Designer: Keith Raywood)

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would” (Production Designer: Star Theodos Kahn)

COMMERCIALS

“American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” Promo (Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf)

Bud Light Seltzer: “Land Of Loud Flavors” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

“Just Eat & Katy Perry: Did Somebody Say” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Title Announcement” (Production Designer: Brian Branstetter)

Paramount+: “Wildlife Promo” (Production Designer: Maia Javan)