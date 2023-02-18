If you’d like to watch the Livestream you can do so here.
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle)
“Lightyear” (Production Designer: Tim Evatt)
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (Production Designer: Liz Toonkel)
“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (Production Designer: Nate Wragg)
“Turning Red” (Production Designer: Rona Liu )
SHORT FORMAT: MUSIC VIDEO OR WEBSERIES
Adele “I Drink Wine” (Production Designer: Liam Moore) — Winner
Coldplay x Selena Gomez “Let Somebody Go” (Production Designer: François Audouy)
Kendrick Lamar “Rich Spirit” (Production Designer: Scott Falconer)
Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero” (Production Designer: Ethan Tobman)
Taylor Swift “Bejeweled” (Production Designer: Ethan Tobman)
NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck)
“Babylon” (Production Designer: Florencia Martin)
“Elvis” (Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy
“The Fabelmans” (Production Designer: Rick Carter)
“White Noise” (Production Designer: Jess Gonchor)
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter)
“The Batman” (Production Designer: James Chinlund)
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Production Designer: Hannah Beachler)
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday)
“Nope” (Production Designer: Ruth De Jong)
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero)
“Bullet Train” (Production Designer: David Scheunemann)
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs)
“Tár” (Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser)
“Top Gun: Maverick” (Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle)
NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION:
ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
“The Crown: Ipatiev House” (Production Designer: Martin Childs)
“The Gilded Age: Never the New” (Production Designer: Bob Shaw)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest, How Do You Get to
Carnegie Hall?” (Production Designer: Bill Groom)
“Pachinko: Chapter One” (Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop)
Peaky Blinders: Black Day” (Production Designer: Nicole Northridge)
ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
“Andor: Rix Road” (Production Designer: Luke Hull)
“House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon” (Production Designer: Jim Clay)
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Adar” (Production Designer: Ramsey Avery)
“Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Production Designer: Chris Trujillo)
“Wednesday: Woe is the Loneliest Number” (Production Designer: Mark Scruton)
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
“Better Call Saul: Wine and Roses,Nippy” (Production Designer: Denise Pizzini)
“Euphoria: You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can, The Theater and Its Double,
All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” (Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart)
“Ozark: The Beginning of the End, Let the Great World Spin, City on the Make” (Production Designer: David Bomba)
“Severance: Good News About Hell” Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle
“The White Lotus: Ciao” (Production Designer: Cristina Onori)
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Production Designer: Tamara Deverell)
“Moon Knight” (Production Designer: Stefania Cella)
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang)
“Pinocchio” (Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant)
“Station 11” (Production Designer: Ruth Ammon)
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
“Emily In Paris: What’s It All About…, How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days” (Production Designer: Anne Seibel)
“Hacks: Trust the Process” (Production Designer: Alec Contestabile)
“Only Murders in the Building: Framed” (Production Designer: Patrick Howe)
“Our Flag Means Death: Pilot” (Production Designer: Ra Vincent)
“What We Do in the Shadows: The Grand Opening, The Night Market, Pine Barrens” (Production Designer: Shayne Fox)
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
“Bob Abishola: Inner Boss Bitch, Two Rusty Tractors, Estee Lauder and Goat Meat” (Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen)
“The Conners: Sex, Lies, and House Hunting, The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A
Sinking Feeling” (Production Designer: Jerry Dunn)
“How I Met Your Father: Pilot” (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello)
“The Neighborhood: Welcome to the Remodel” (Production Designer: Wendell Johnson)
“United States of Al: Kiss/Maach, Divorce/Talaq, Sock/Jeraab” (Production Designer: Daren Janes)
VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
“A Black Lady Sketch Show: Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? Bounce Them Coochies, Y’All! Peaches and Eggplants for Errbody!” (Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michelle Yu)
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: HBCYOU Band” (Production Designer: James McGowan)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Catwalk, 60’s Girl Groups, Daytona Wind” (Production Designer: Gianna Costa)
“Saturday Night Live: Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest” (Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio)
“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant: Honey” (Production Designer: Darcy E. Prevost)
VARIETY SPECIAL
“64th Annual Grammy Awards” (Supervising Art Director: Kristen Merlino)
“94th Annual Oscars” (Production Designer: David Korins)
“Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” (Production Designer: Scott Pask)
“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” (Production Designer: Keith Raywood)
“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would” (Production Designer: Star Theodos Kahn)
COMMERCIALS
“American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” Promo (Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf)
Bud Light Seltzer: “Land Of Loud Flavors” (Production Designer: François Audouy)
“Just Eat & Katy Perry: Did Somebody Say” (Production Designer: François Audouy)
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Title Announcement” (Production Designer: Brian Branstetter)
Paramount+: “Wildlife Promo” (Production Designer: Maia Javan)