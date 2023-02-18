Feature: DANIEL KWAN & DANIEL SCHEINERT – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dramatic Series: Sam Levinson, Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry, “710N” (HBO)

First-Time Director: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Movies for Television Limited Series Helen Shaver, Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)

Reality Programs – BEN SIMMS, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”

Children’s Program – Anne Renton, Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary: Sara Dosa, Fire of Love

Variety/Talk/News/Sports, Special: -The Tony Awards

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Nominees:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

TODD FIELD

Tár

(Focus Features)

Unit Production Manager: Nigel Wooll; First Assistant Director: Sebastian Fahr‑Brix

JOSEPH KOSINSKI

Top Gun: Maverick

(Paramount Pictures)

Unit Production Managers: LeeAnn Stonebreaker, Tommy Harper; First Assistant Director: Scott Robertson; Second Assistant Directors: Andrew Stahl, Robert E. Kay; Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor

DANIEL KWAN & DANIEL SCHEINERT

Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)

Unit Production Manager: Allison Rose Carter; First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith; Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway; Second Second Assistant Director: Ken C. Wu

MARTIN MCDONAGH

The Banshees of Inisherin

(Searchlight Pictures)

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

STEVEN SPIELBERG

The Fabelmans

(Universal Pictures)

Unit Production Manager: Carla Raij; First Assistant Director: Josh McLaglen; Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner‑Wang; Second Second Assistant Director: David Stickler

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

ALICE DIOP

Saint Omer

(Neon Rated)

AUDREY DIWAN

Happening

(IFC Films)

JOHN PATTON FORD

Emily the Criminal

(Roadside Attractions/Vertical)

ANTONETA ALAMAT KUSIJANOVIC

Murina

(Kino Lorber)

CHARLOTTE WELLS

Aftersun

(A24)

Documentary Feature

Sara Dosa, Fire of Love (National Geographic) (WINNER)

Matthew Heineman, Retrograde (Disney+)

Laura Poitras, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (NEON)

Daniel Roher, Navalny (CNN+/HBO Max)

Shaunak Sen, All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)

Television

DRAMATIC SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go” (Netflix)

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul, “Waterworks” (AMC)

Sam Levinson, Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

Aoife McArdle, Severance, “Hide and Seek” (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller, Severance, “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

COMEDY SERIES

Tim Burton, Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Netflix)

Bill Hader, Barry, “710N” (HBO)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Amazon)

Christopher Storer, The Bear, “Review” (Hulu)

Mike White, The White Lotus, “BYG” (HBO)

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Deborah Chow, Obi‑Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Jeremy Podeswa, Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max)

Helen Shaver, Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)

Tom Verica, Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna” (Netflix)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010” (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333” (CBS)

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan” (HBO)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Ian Berger, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe ‑ Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)

James Merryman, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

Marcus Raboy, Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart (PBS)

Glenn Weiss, The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

REALITY PROGRAMS

JOSEPH H. GUIDRY, The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch” (HBO Max)

CARRIE HAVEL, The Go‑Big Show, “Only One Can Win” (TBS)

RICH KIM, Lego Masters, “Jurass‑brick World” (FOX)

MICHAEL SHEA, FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?” (HBO Max)

BEN SIMMS, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TIM FEDERLE, Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

BONNIE HUNT, Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown” (Apple TV+)

Dean Israelite, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13” (Nickelodeon)

Michael Lembeck, Snow Day The Musical (Paramount+)

Anne Renton, Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)