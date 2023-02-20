We have a couple of contest winners to announce.

First, the winner for the “Predict the 2023 DGA Winners” contest. Despite a surprise winner in DGA Documentary Feature, nine people did go 3/3 with the feature film categories:

Giacinto Bottone

Simone Fabriziani

Bruno Fuchs

John George

Apostolos Gkoufas

Philippe Pierre

Jon Reis

Alexiah Sachez

Gary Turer

However, only one of these nine nailed the tiebreaker question and became the sole contest winner: Apostolos Gkoufas!

As for the “Predict the 2023 BAFTA Winners” contest, scores were all over the place with the amount of surprise winners BAFTA gave us. The high score this year belongs to Robert Chardello, who correctly predicted 16 out of the 22 categories.

Congratulations to both our winners! Please email us to claim your prize.