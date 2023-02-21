You may think we’re still in the heat of Oscar season (and we still are), but eyes are starting to turn toward the 2023 Emmys. Awards Daily’s own Jalal Haddad joins Clarence, Megan, and Joey to take a pulse on the Emmy season. The winter craft guilds are starting to weigh in, but their ability to gauge Emmy dominance will be mixed at best. We’ll talk about why. Plus, we have three months left in the 2023 Emmy eligibility window. Those three months appear packed with major contenders. We break down where the Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series races stand now and where they’re likely to end up when nominations are announced in July.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

