This past weekend, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) selected The Daniels as Best Director of 2023 for their ambitious and innovative work on Everything Everywhere All At Once. That wasn’t a huge surprise as many on the Oscar Squad already had them in first place for Oscar. It’s still not unanimous, but the DGA win made The Daniels the overwhelming favorite to win Best Director at the 2023 Oscars (at least in the Oscar Squad’s minds). Plus, with the strength of that win, Everything Everywhere All At Once is now the unanimous favorite to win Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars (at least in the Oscar Squad’s minds).

BAFTA, however, shook the Oscar Squad rankings up quite a bit. All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the crafts and received 7 wins. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan took home acting prizes, some of those wins emerging as huge surprises. So, the impact across the Oscar Squad board is that All Quiet rises in most cases (particularly in the crafts), Butler jumps from third to first in Best Actor, and some members are predicting the BAFTA contingent will put Kerry Condon over the top in Supporting Actress.

Next weekend, we have many guilds announcing including the Producers Guild (important as the first preferential ballot pre-Oscar guild to weigh in) and the Screen Actors Guild awards. When the dust settles, the Oscar Squad will return weekly until the March 12 ceremony.

We are almost there!

Until then…

