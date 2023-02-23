Whose got a bunch of googly eyes and an affection for The Daniels’ lauded film, Everything Everywhere All At Once? GALECA sure does! The film took home awards in 7 categories and additional trophies for stars (and Oscar hopefuls) Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu.

The love of Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun continued as it was awarded Unsung Film of the Year and Ti West’s Pearl took home the coveted Campiest Flick of the Year for its combination of Douglas Sirkian colors streaked with blood. Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed was awarded both of GALECA’s documentary honors.

Hear that sound? It’s the sound of hot dog hands clapping! Check out the winners below!

Film of the Year Aftersun (A24) The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) * Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) The Fabelmans (Universal) Tár (Focus Features) LGBTQ Film of the Year Benediction (Roadside Attractions) Bros (Universal) * Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) The Inspection (A24) Tár (Focus Features) Director of the Year Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features) * Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) Sarah Polley, Women Talking (United Artists) Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24) Screenplay of the Year Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features) * Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) Sarah Polley, Women Talking (United Artists) Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24) Non-English Language Film of the Year All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix, Amusement Park) Close (A24) Decision to Leave (Mubi, CJ Entertainment) EO (Sideshow, Janus Films) * RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films) Unsung Film of the Year To an exceptional movie worthy of greater attention * Aftersun (A24) After Yang (A24) Benediction (Roadside Attractions) The Eternal Daughter (A24) Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Searchlight) The Menu (Searchlight) Emily the Criminal (Vertical/Roadside Attractions) Film Performance of the Year Cate Blanchett, Tár (Focus Features) Austin Butler, Elvis (Warner Bros.) Viola Davis, The Woman King (Sony) Danielle Deadwyler, Till (United Artists) Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) Brendan Fraser, The Whale (A24) Mia Goth, Pearl (A24) Paul Mescal, Aftersun (A24) Jeremy Pope, The Inspection (A24) * Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Supporting Film Performance of the Year Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney, Marvel) Hong Chau, The Whale (A24) Jaime Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness (Neon) Nina Hoss, Tár (Focus Features) Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: Knives Out (Netflix) Keke Palmer, Nope (Universal) * Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Documentary of the Year * All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon) Fire of Love (Neon, National Geographic) Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios) Moonage Daydream (Neon) Navalny (Warner Bros.) LGBTQ Documentary of the Year * All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon) Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber) Moonage Daydream (Neon) Nelly & Nadine (Wolfe Releasing) Sirens (Oscilloscope) Animated Film of the Year Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) * Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (A24) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks, Universal) Turning Red (Disney, Pixar) Wendell & Wild (Netflix) Film Music of the Year Babylon – score by Justin Hurvitz (Paramount) Elvis – score and music production by Elliott Wheeler; the music of Elvis Presley; various artists (Warner Bros.) RRR – score by M.M. Keeravani (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films) * Tár – score and curation by Hildur Guðnadóttir (Focus Features) Women Talking – score by Hildur Guðnadóttir (United Artists) Visually Striking Film of the Year Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century) Babylon (Paramount) * Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Nope (Universal) RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films) Campiest Flick of the Year Babylon (Paramount) Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24) Elvis (Warner Bros.) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) * Pearl (A24) RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films) Rising Star Award Austin Butler Frankie Corio * Stephanie Hsu Gabriel LaBelle Jenna Ortega Jeremy Pope Wilde Artist Award To a truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television Cate Blanchett Billy Eichner Janelle Monáe Keke Palmer * Michelle Yeoh GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award * Janelle Monáe About GALECA and the Dorian Film and TV Awards Formed in 2009, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and its Dorian Awards honor film (in winter) and TV (autumn) from mainstream to LGBTQIA+. The 501 c 6 nonprofit aims to reminding bigots, bullies and our own communities that the world often looks to the Q+ eye for unique and powerful entertainment. GALECA also advocates for better pay, access and respect for its members, especially those in our most underrepresented and vulnerable segments. GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and its Dorian Awards honor film (in winter) and TV (autumn) from mainstream to LGBTQIA+. The 501 c 6 nonprofit aims to reminding bigots, bullies and our own communities that the world often looks to the Q+ eye for unique and powerful entertainment.