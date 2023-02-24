Because of the way things have gone lately in the past two or three years, we’re in uncharted territory. I will attempt to explain a theory of mine that is somewhat controversial. By that, I mean no one cares about it even a little bit. No one notices it. No one talks about it. No one cares about it. I seem to be the only person who has ever discussed it. Considering that the coverage of the Oscars has now become a bigger industry than the Oscars themselves, that’s saying a lot. No one cares about it even a little bit? NOPE.

I’m talking about “the date change.” To me, two things influence the Oscar race: the voting window and the order of the awards. These two concepts directly relate to two other concepts that I believe are the most important when it comes to predicting or analyzing the Oscar race: human nature and the consensus.

My old friend David Carr used to love the analogy I would sometimes use of Oscar voting being like fertility tracking. If you’re trying to get pregnant, you know that you can do all of these things in advance of the fertility window — but none of it really matters because ultimately it’s about those few days a month when an egg can be fertilized.

In the case of the Oscar race, months of preparation, publicity, interviews, red carpet appearances, social media posts, scandals and controversy, good news and bad news, talk show appearances, news stories, critics awards, award shows — it all leads up to that tiny window where the voters vote.

The date of the Oscars does matter. When I first started, the Oscars were held in late March. There wasn’t a whole industry around them like there is now. I was part of that industry that tracked awards all year, not just in February and March, like it used to be. That means that movies were released to the public and their success was measured by how many people saw the movies.

At some point, though, opening weekend box office became the measure of success. If a film couldn’t “open,” it would be done when it came to the Oscars. That sometimes still happens. It happened this cycle with She Said, where its disappointing box office all but snuffed out its awards prospects.

The Academy made the decision to shift the date up by one month, from late March to late February. That meant the whole season had to be shifted forward, with the earliest awards coming in late November. That meant it didn’t really matter whether a film did well at the box office — the awards race would now mostly be decided at film festivals, at screenings, and at parties.

Usually, the whole thing would be coming to an end right now. Oscar Sunday would be this Sunday. Instead, we’re getting the Producers Guild and the SAG Awards this weekend.

Oscar voting starts in one week and lasts from March 2nd to March 7th. Theoretically, there is enough time for a consensus shift. That only happens if people don’t feel good about the frontrunner winning. They sometimes want to find an alternative. This is how Parasite beat 1917 and how CODA beat The Power of the Dog, not to mention Green Book beating Roma. Figuring out what movie people don’t want to vote for is often as useful as figuring out what they DO want to vote for.

And that’s where human nature comes in. This is, by far, the hardest part of figuring out how the Oscars are going to go. This weekend will give us a good idea about where the consensus is right now. If any other film wins the PGA or SAG ensemble than Everything Everywhere All at Once, then we might have a race for Best Picture.

We’re also heading into the SAG Awards not knowing how the acting categories are going to go. It’s not a straight line either. Just because someone wins the SAG doesn’t mean they will go on to win the Oscar. We’ve seen too many surprise winners at the Oscars to depend too much on the SAG.

But here is what we know:

If Cate Blanchett wins the SAG, she’s winning the Oscar. She’s already locked in with Globes/Critics Choice/BAFTA.

If Michelle Yeoh wins the SAG, she MIGHT win the Oscar. So far, she has only won at the Globes.

If Austin Butler wins the SAG, he’s winning the Oscar (Globes/BAFTA)

If Brendan Fraser wins the SAG, he is probably winning the Oscar (Critics Choice)

If Angela Bassett wins the SAG, she is probably winning the Oscar (Globes/Critics Choice)

If Kerry Condon wins the SAG, she is definitely winning the Oscar (BAFTA)

If Everything Everywhere All at Once wins the PGA, it’s winning Best Picture. If it doesn’t, it’s potentially vulnerable.

If Top Gun: Maverick wins the Producers Guild, it has a chance to win Best Picture, though it would have to also win Adapted Screenplay, along with Sound + Editing.

Either way, I think it’s 95% probable (“because I know how much certainty freaks you guys out”) it’s a blowout for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The 5% doubt rests on whether it is divisive or not, and whether that divisveness will show up on the ranked choice (preferential) ballot. It’s hard to know since people seem to be too embarrassed to openly criticize it.

We’ve already posted our PGA predictions, now here are our SAG predictions:

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis — Clarence Moye, Sasha Stone, Mark Johnson, Ryan Adams

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Marshall Flores

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TAR — Stone, Adams, Moye

Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO — Johnson, Flores

Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, EEAAO — Stone, Adams, Johnson, Moye, Flores

Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Moye, Adams

Angela Bassett, Black Panther Wakanda Forever — Johnson, Flores

Ensemble

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Moye, Johnson, Flores

The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Adams

Stunt Ensemble

The Woman King — Johnson, Moye, Adams

Top Gun: Maverick — Stone, Flores

And here are my Oscar predictions as they stand now:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (if it wins PGA/SAG)

Top Gun: Maverick (If it wins PGA)

The Fabelmans (if it wins the SAG/PGA)

The Banshees of Inisherin (if it wins PGA/SAG)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Tár

Elvis

Women Talking

Avatar: The Way of Water

Triangle of Sadness

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis (If he wins the SAG)

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (If he wins the SAG)

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

The Fabelmans

Triangle of Sadness

Best Editing

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Tár

Empire of Light

Bardo

Best Costume Design

Elvis

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Fabelmans

Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Makeup and Hairstyling

Elvis

The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Score

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Song

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR or “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best International Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Best Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Navalny

All That Breathes

A House Made of Splinters

Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

The Flying Sailor

My Year of Dicks

Ice Merchants

Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

How Do You Measure a Year?

Haulout

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate