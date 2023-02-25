Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Producer for Comedy Series: The Bear

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television goes to The Dropout

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures goes to Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television goes to Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Documentary Feature: Navalny

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television goes to Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Ent., Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk goes to

Last Week Tonight

Episodic Television: The White Lotus

Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nominees:



Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Whale” (A24)



Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

“All That Breathes” (HBO)

“Descendant” (Netflix)

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary/Neon)

“Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.) — WINNER

“Nothing Compares” (Showtime)

“Retrograde” (National Geographic)

“The Territory” (National Geographic)



Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — WINNER

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Illumination)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)



Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO) — WINNER

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)



David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu) — WINNER

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)



Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

“Pinocchio” (Disney+)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel) — WINNER



Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30” (ESPN)

“60 Minutes” (CBS)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

“Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN) — WINNER



Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)



“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) — WINNER

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)



Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video) — WINNER

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)