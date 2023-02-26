The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are tonight, and Team ADTV has their full list of predictions in the TV categories. This year, it appears that HBO’s The White Lotus: Sicily will take home two Drama trophies: one for Drama Series and one for Jennifer Coolidge, who did not win her SAG nomination for her first season. In the Comedy races, ABC’s Abbott Elementary appears poised to win the Comedy Series race. In the Comedy acting categories, Jeremy Allen White is unanimously predicted to win Lead Actor while Team ADTV remains split between Abbott‘s Quinta Brunson and HBO Max’s Hacks star Jean Smart.

In the Movie / Mini performance races (because here’s your yearly reminder that SAG strangely refuses a Movie / Mini Ensemble category), most everyone predicts Evan Peters for his transformative performance as Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster. Amanda Seyfried is widely predicted to win for her year-long awards show dominance as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout.

Take a look at Team ADTV’s full predictions and check back at Awards Daily later tonight for the winners!