The Screen Actors Guild awards are going to air on Netflix’s Youtube account at 5pm.
Watch the red carpet:
Everything Everywhere is the film to beat for Best Cast. We’ll be watching the acting categories. Do you have any last minute No Guts, No Glory predictions?
i dn’t think that SAG/AFTRA, with 122K members is going to deliver any surprises. We do have either/ors:
Either: Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh
Either: Austin Butler or Brendan Fraser
Either: Angela Bassett or Kerry Condon
Here is the live stream: