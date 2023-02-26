The Screen Actors Guild awards are going to air on Netflix’s Youtube account at 5pm.

Watch the red carpet:

Everything Everywhere is the film to beat for Best Cast. We’ll be watching the acting categories. Do you have any last minute No Guts, No Glory predictions?

i dn’t think that SAG/AFTRA, with 122K members is going to deliver any surprises. We do have either/ors:

Either: Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh

Either: Austin Butler or Brendan Fraser

Either: Angela Bassett or Kerry Condon

Here is the live stream: