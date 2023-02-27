Oscar Podcast – What Will Happen at the PGA and SAG This Weekend?
We got together, as promised, yesterday for another episode of All This and the Oscars Too. Myself, Ryan, Clarence and...
Sasha, Ryan, Mark and Clarence talk about the weekend awards blitz and what we thought about the first ever streaming SAG awards, not to mention the wild and wide open categories. Mark’s mic is a bit low at first but we fix the problem. Have a listen!
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
We got together, as promised, yesterday for another episode of All This and the Oscars Too. Myself, Ryan, Clarence and...
Ryan, Clarence, Mark and I spoke for just under an hour last night about the upcoming DGA and BAFTA, if...
A quick chat between me, Ryan and Clarence (we missed Mark this time) on the Oscar nominees. Low key rundown...
Four of us hashed out our nomination predictions category by category before tomorrow's nomination announcement. Have a listen.
We got together for a long ramble about the flurry of awards coming up, including tomorrow night's Golden Globes, along...
Ryan, Clarence, Mark and I go chit chat about the Golden Globes and our favorite films of the year. Have...
A Tale of Two Cities One City: The BAFTA voters chose to give just one award to Everything, Everywhere All...
2023 Golden Reel Award Sound Editorial Winners Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR The Banshees of...
A24's Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated the 2023 SAG Awards, receiving a record four wins including Motion Picture Cast....
The Screen Actors Guild awards are going to air on Netflix's Youtube account at 5pm. Watch the red carpet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAshb0GIYjQ...
Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once Outstanding Producer for Comedy Series: The Bear The David L. Wolper Award for...
We got together, as promised, yesterday for another episode of All This and the Oscars Too. Myself, Ryan, Clarence and...
© 2023 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.