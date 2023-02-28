We have another slate of contest winners to announce after Everything Everywhere All at Once’s triumphant weekend at the PGA and SAG Awards.

Let’s begin with the “Predict the 34th PGA Awards” contest. First, the good news — we had 17 co-winners with tiebreaker included:

Kenzo Alvarez

Yale Brown

Robert Chardello

Hector Delgado

Bruno Ganhao

Erica Mathias

Zachary Mroz

Rosamaria Ortega

Gabriel Paiva

Julia Roberta

Gregor Rebolj

Rob Rosenberg

Cathy Ross

Rohan Sandhu

Joey Scarberry

José Suárez

John Zampino

The bad news: because we have 17 co-winners, we can’t really give fair prizes to everyone – so unfortunately there will be no prize winner in this contest. Our deepest apologies to everyone.

Moving on to the “Predict the 29th SAG Awards” contest: despite a couple of 50/50 categories and a complete surprise winner in Supporting Actress, one person managed to sweep the field and get a perfect 6/6 score. Congratulations to Daniel Andrade! Please email us to claim your prize.

We’re now in the home stretch of this Oscar season, Oscarwatchers. Be on the lookout for the mac daddy of contests that will wrap up the year later this week.