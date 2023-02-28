We have another slate of contest winners to announce after Everything Everywhere All at Once’s triumphant weekend at the PGA and SAG Awards.
Let’s begin with the “Predict the 34th PGA Awards” contest. First, the good news — we had 17 co-winners with tiebreaker included:
Kenzo Alvarez
Yale Brown
Robert Chardello
Hector Delgado
Bruno Ganhao
Erica Mathias
Zachary Mroz
Rosamaria Ortega
Gabriel Paiva
Julia Roberta
Gregor Rebolj
Rob Rosenberg
Cathy Ross
Rohan Sandhu
Joey Scarberry
José Suárez
John Zampino
The bad news: because we have 17 co-winners, we can’t really give fair prizes to everyone – so unfortunately there will be no prize winner in this contest. Our deepest apologies to everyone.
Moving on to the “Predict the 29th SAG Awards” contest: despite a couple of 50/50 categories and a complete surprise winner in Supporting Actress, one person managed to sweep the field and get a perfect 6/6 score. Congratulations to Daniel Andrade! Please email us to claim your prize.
We’re now in the home stretch of this Oscar season, Oscarwatchers. Be on the lookout for the mac daddy of contests that will wrap up the year later this week.