Winners have been announced for the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) which took place earlier this evening at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Sponsored by Westfield Century City, Peris Costumes, Mercedes-Benz, Campari® and produced by NVE Experience Agency, the annual CDGA gala celebrated excellence in film, television, and short form Costume Design as voted on by the Guild’s membership.

Tituss Burgess hosted the evening which celebrated special honorees Angela Bassett (Actress, Spotlight Award), Bette Midler (Actress, Distinguished Collaborator Award), Deborah L. Scott (Costume Designer, Career Achievement Award), and Rachael M. Stanley (Costume Designer, Distinguished Service Award). The Spotlight Award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of Costume Design, the Distinguished Collaborator Award honors individuals who demonstrates unwavering support of Costume Design and creative partnerships with Costume Designers, the Career Achievement Award recognizes leaders who have made a lasting impact on Costume Design, and the Distinguished Service Award honors individuals whose specialties and talents contribute to the craft and art of Costume Design.

Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild IATSE Local 892, revealed during the ceremony the new official name of the statuette called “The Adrian,” which is inspired by founding member of the Guild and iconic Costume Designer Gilbert Adrian.

The following is the list of winners in the eight (8) competitive categories voted on by the Guild’s membership:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon – Jany Temime

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

Excellence in Period Television

The Crown: Ipatiev House – Amy Roberts

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert

Excellence in Short Form Design

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas

Participating talent included Ruth E. Carter (Designer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) who presented the Spotlight Award, Billy Crystal (Actor, When Harry Met Sally), Salvador Perez (Designer, Hocus Pocus 2), Michael Kaplan (Designer, Big Business) who all together presented the Distinguished Collaborator Award, Jon Landau (Film Producer, Avatar: The Way of Water) who presented the Career Achievement Award, and Matthew Loeb (President, @IATSE) who presented the Distinguished Service Award. In addition, Monica Barbaro (Actress, Top Gun: Maverick), Elizabeth Debicki (Actress, The Crown), Nazanin Boniadi (Actress,The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Austin Butler (Actor, Elvis), Greg Tarzan Davis (Actor, Top Gun: Maverick), Ashley Park(Actress, Emily In Paris), Lewis Pullman (Actor, Top Gun: Maverick), Christina Ricci (Actress, Yellowjackets), and Hunter Schafer (Actress, Euphoria) all presented awards in the show. Cate Blanchett (Actress, Tár), Baz Luhrmann (Director, Elvis), B. Åkerlund (Designer, Abba Voyage), Toni Basil (Singer, “Mickey”), Paul Forman (Actor, Emily In Paris), Todd Field (Director, Tár), and Harvey Guillén (Actor, What We Do in the Shadows), Sarah Polley (Director, Women Talking), and Bruce Vilanch (Writer, Bette Midler: The Show Must Go On) were also in attendance.