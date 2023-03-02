The Academy has announced the following list of presenters:

Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen will present at the 95th Oscars®, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner and executive producer Molly McNearney announced today. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.