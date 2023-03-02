The Spirit Awards have announced additional presenters:

Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Dae Kim, Danielle Deadwyler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Pope, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joel Kim Booster, Kevin Bacon, Lily Tomlin, Molly Shannon, Nicholas Braun, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simona Tabasco, Stephanie Hsu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and W. Kamau Bell. They will be joining the previously-announced Honorary Co-Chairs, Academy Award-winners and Film Independent Fellows Chloé Zhao and Siân Heder.

Saturday, March 4 at 2:00 pm PST, streamed live on IMDb’s YouTube channel, as well as Film Independent’s YouTube and Twitter accounts.