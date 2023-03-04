FILM
Best Feature
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Director
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Lead Performance
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Supporting Performance
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Breakthrough Performance
- Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best First Feature
- “Aftersun”
Best Screenplay
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best First Screenplay
- “Emily the Criminal”
Best Editing
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Cinematography
- “TÁR”
Best International Film
- “Joyland”
Best Documentary
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
Truer Than Fiction Award
- Reid Davenport, “I Didn’t See You There”
Someone to Watch Award
- Nikyatu Jusu, “Nanny”
Producers Award
- Tory Lenosky
Robert Altman Award
- “Women Talking”
John Cassavetes Award
- “The Cathedral”
TV
Best New Scripted Series
- The Bear
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
- Ayo Edibiri, The Bear
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
- The Rehearsal
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
- Pachinko
____________________________________________________________
FILM
Best Feature
- “Bones and All”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Our Father, the Devil”
- “TÁR”
- “Women Talking”
Best Director
- Todd Field, “TÁR”
- Kogonada, “After Yang”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
- Halina Reijn, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
Best First Feature
- “Aftersun”
- “Emily the Criminal”
- “The Inspection”
- “Murina”
- “Palm Trees and Power Lines”
Best Lead Performance
- Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”
- Dale Dickey, “A Love Song”
- Mia Goth, “Pearl”
- Regina Hall, “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”
- Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
- Aubrey Plaza, “Emily the Criminal”
- Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”
- Taylor Russell, “Bones and All”
- Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Supporting Performance
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”
- Nina Hoss, “TÁR”
- Brian d’Arcy James, “The Cathedral”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Trevante Rhodes, “Bruiser”
- Theo Rossi, “Emily the Criminal”
- Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”
- Jonathan Tucker, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”
- Gabrielle Union, “The Inspection”
Breakthrough Performance
- Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”
- Gracija Filipović, “Murina”
- Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Lily McInerny, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”
- Daniel Zolghadri, “Funny Pages”
Best Screenplay
- “After Yang”
- “Catherine Called Birdy”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “TÁR”
- “Women Talking”
Best First Screenplay
- “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
- “Emergency”
- “Emily the Criminal”
- “Fire Island”
- “Palm Trees and Power Lines”
Best Cinematography
- “Aftersun”
- “Murina”
- “Neptune Frost”
- “Pearl”
- “TÁR”
Best Editing
- “Aftersun”
- “The Cathedral”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
- “TÁR”
Robert Altman Award
- “Women Talking”
Best Documentary
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Midwives”
- “Riotsville USA”
Best International Film
- “Corsage”
- “Joyland”
- “Leonor Will Never Die”
- “Return to Seoul”
- “Saint Omer”
Someone to Watch Award
- Adamma Ebo, “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”
- Nikyatu Jusu, “Nanny”
- Araceli Lemos, “Holy Emy”
Truer Than Fiction Award
- Isabel Castro, “Mija”
- Reid Davenport, “I Didn’t See You There”
- Rebeca Huntt, “Beba (Bayba)”
John Cassavetes Award
- “The African Desperate”
- “A Love Song”
- “The Cathedral”
- “Holy Emy”
- “Something in the Dirt”
Producers Award
- Liz Cardenas
- Tory Lenosky
- David Grove Churchill Viste
Television
Best New Scripted Series
- The Bear
- Pachinko
- The Porter
- Severance
- Station Eleven
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
- Children of the Underground
- Mind Over Murder
- Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
- The Rehearsal
- We Need to Talk About Cosby
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
- Aml Ameen, The Porter
- Mohammed Amer, Mo
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
- KaMillion, Rap Sh!t
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sue Ann Pien, As We See It
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
- Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven
- Ayo Edibiri, The Bear
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Frankie Quiñones, This Fool
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Molly Shannon, I Love That For You
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
- Pachinko