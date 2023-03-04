2023 Oscar Predictions – Who Are the Oscar Voters?
Here we finally are, after a long season of film festivals, screenings, box-office records, guild awards, FYC ads, and tweets....
It has all come down to this, friends. We’ve given you nearly a whole year’s worth of intel and now it’s time to put your skills to the test. Take our contest to predict the 95th Academy Awards (thanks to Marshall for putting the contest together and tabulating the results every year).
This weekend, we'll hear from three more guilds: the ACE (Eddie Awards), the ASC, and the WGA. If Everything Everywhere...
As is tradition here at AwardsDaily, the first day of Oscar voting is your chance to beg and plead for...
This year, the stats aren't likely to help guide you when it comes to predictions. Predictions are something you're going...
One of the most exciting battles I’ve ever seen in the Oscar race is taking place in a matter of...
We have another slate of contest winners to announce after Everything Everywhere All at Once's triumphant weekend at the PGA...
I can tell you that after 22 years of covering the Oscars that they are mostly meaningless. It's a game...
A Tale of Two Cities One City: The BAFTA voters chose to give just one award to Everything, Everywhere All...
2023 Golden Reel Award Sound Editorial Winners Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR The Banshees of...
