Everything Everywhere Sweeps 2023 Film Independent Spirits with 7 Awards
FILM Best Feature “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Best Director Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”...
Here we finally are, after a long season of film festivals, screenings, box-office records, guild awards, FYC ads, and tweets....
In a joint conversation with Awards Daily, editors Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput, who co-wrote Fire of Love, alongside director Sara Dosa...
Awards Daily talks to double Oscar nominee, Shane Boris, who produced Best Documentary Feature contenders Fire of Love and Navalny....
This year, the stats aren't likely to help guide you when it comes to predictions. Predictions are something you're going...
The Television Publicity Executives Committee (TPEC) announced today that submissions for the inaugural television publicity campaign competition, the TPEC AWARDS,...
It has all come down to this, friends. We've given you nearly a whole year's worth of intel and now...
This weekend, we'll hear from three more guilds: the ACE (Eddie Awards), the ASC, and the WGA. If Everything Everywhere...
As is tradition here at AwardsDaily, the first day of Oscar voting is your chance to beg and plead for...
I can tell you that after 22 years of covering the Oscars that they are mostly meaningless. It's a game...
A Tale of Two Cities One City: The BAFTA voters chose to give just one award to Everything, Everywhere All...
2023 Golden Reel Award Sound Editorial Winners Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR The Banshees of...
