Feature Film
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS – “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC – “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)
Claudio Miranda, ASC – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
Mandy Walker, ASC, ACS – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
Spotlight
Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF – “War Sailor” (DCM Film)
Kate McCullough, ISC – “The Quiet Girl” (Super)
Andrew Wheeler – “God’s Country” (IFC Films)
Documentary
Ben Bernhard and Riju Das – “All That Breathes” (HBO/HBO Max)
Adam Bricker – Chef’s Table: Pizza ¬– Franco Pepe” (Netflix)
Wolfgang Held, ASC – “This Stolen Country of Mine”
Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television
Todd Banhazl, ASC – “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – The Swan” (HBO/HBO Max)
Jeremy Benning, CSC – “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – The Outside” (Netflix)
Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC – “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – The Autopsy” (Netflix)
C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC – “Lost Ollie – Bali Hai” (Netflix)
Sean Porter – “The Old Man – I” (FX)
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial
John Conroy, ASC, ISC -“Westworld” – Années Folles” (HBO/HBO MAX)
Catherine Goldschmidt – “House of the Dragon – The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO MAX)
Alejandro Martinez – “House of the Dragon – The Green Council” (HBO/HBO MAX)
M. David Mullen, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)
Alex Nepomniaschy, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)
Nikolaus Summerer – 1899 – The Calling” (Netflix)
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial
Marshall Adams, ASC – “Better Call Saul – Saul Gone” (AMC)
Jesse M. Feldman – “Interview With the Vampire ¬– Is My Very Nature That of the Devil” (AMC)
Christian “Tico” Herrera, CCR – “Snowfall – Departures” (FX)
Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS – “The Old Man – IV” (FX)
Jaime Reynoso, AMC – “Snowpiercer – Bound by One Track” (TNT)
Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series
Adam Bricker – “Hacks – The Click” (HBO/HBO MAX)
Carl Herse – “Barry – Starting Now” (HB0/HBO MAX)
Stephen Murphy BSC, ISC – “Atlanta – New Jazz” (FX)
Ula Pontikos, BSC – “Russian Doll– Matryoshka” (Netflix)
Christian Sprenger, ASC – “Atlanta – Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” (FX)