Feature Film

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS – “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC – “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

Claudio Miranda, ASC – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Mandy Walker, ASC, ACS – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Spotlight

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF – “War Sailor” (DCM Film)

Kate McCullough, ISC – “The Quiet Girl” (Super)

Andrew Wheeler – “God’s Country” (IFC Films)

Documentary

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das – “All That Breathes” (HBO/HBO Max)

Adam Bricker – Chef’s Table: Pizza ¬– Franco Pepe” (Netflix)

Wolfgang Held, ASC – “This Stolen Country of Mine”

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Todd Banhazl, ASC – “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – The Swan” (HBO/HBO Max)

Jeremy Benning, CSC – “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – The Outside” (Netflix)

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC – “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – The Autopsy” (Netflix)

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC – “Lost Ollie – Bali Hai” (Netflix)

Sean Porter – “The Old Man – I” (FX)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

John Conroy, ASC, ISC -“Westworld” – Années Folles” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Catherine Goldschmidt – “House of the Dragon – The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Alejandro Martinez – “House of the Dragon – The Green Council” (HBO/HBO MAX)

M. David Mullen, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Alex Nepomniaschy, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer – 1899 – The Calling” (Netflix)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC – “Better Call Saul – Saul Gone” (AMC)

Jesse M. Feldman – “Interview With the Vampire ¬– Is My Very Nature That of the Devil” (AMC)

Christian “Tico” Herrera, CCR – “Snowfall – Departures” (FX)

Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS – “The Old Man – IV” (FX)

Jaime Reynoso, AMC – “Snowpiercer – Bound by One Track” (TNT)

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Adam Bricker – “Hacks – The Click” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Carl Herse – “Barry – Starting Now” (HB0/HBO MAX)

Stephen Murphy BSC, ISC – “Atlanta – New Jazz” (FX)

Ula Pontikos, BSC – “Russian Doll– Matryoshka” (Netflix)

Christian Sprenger, ASC – “Atlanta – Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” (FX)