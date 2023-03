We have one last set of winners to announce from our penultimate predictions contest of the season before Oscars Sunday.

Somehow, Hector Delgado and Jeffrey Mahoney were able to get a perfect 9/9 score, acing all the winners from the Eddies, the ASC, and the WGA, as well as the tiebreaker questions! So they will be splitting top honors here. Congratulations to both! Please email us to claim your prize.