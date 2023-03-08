We’re gearing up for the 2023 Academy Awards this week by looking back at its most infamous ceremony. We’ve all heard about the 1989 Academy Awards, but how many have actually sat down to watch the entire 11-minute opening sequence? After reading about its construction and backlash in Michael Schulman’s Oscar Wars, Clarence queues up a review of the elaborate, extravagant, and incredibly campy opening number, featuring Rob Lowe and Snow White singing Proud Mary. We talk about what works, what absolutely doesn’t, and how it possibly showcases something typically absent from modern Oscar ceremonies.

NOTE: The featured screenshot and clips played on this podcast stem from a recorded version of the 1989 Academy Awards widely available on YouTube.

Then, we take a look at Amazon Prime’s new Fleetwood Mac-inspired limited series Daisy Jones and the Six. Megan and Clarence are fully into this look back at a fictional 1970s rock band given their love for music of the period. But is Joey on board? Find out as we review the series in our latest episode.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

