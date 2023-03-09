Good As Gold: Final 2023 Oscar Predictions
At last, we come to the end of another long awards season. This was the 14th Oscar race that I...
Sasha, Ryan, Mark, and Clarence break down the 23 Oscar categories: the locked, the leaning, and the completely up in the air. Enjoy and we’ll catch you on the other side!
Clarence Moye is an editor of film and television at Awards Daily. He is a member of Critics Choice and the Hollywood Critics Association. Follow him on Twitter at @ClarenceMoye.
At last, we come to the end of another long awards season. This was the 14th Oscar race that I...
I always love watching people out in the mainstream try to make sense of this shrinking bubble the Oscar race...
We've made it to the very end. After a weekend of final guild awards (WGA, ASC, ACE), the Oscar Squad...
Today is the last day of voting. I thought it was a good time to check in on our frontrunners...
David Fincher is probably hoping this video doesn't go viral but I hate to be the bearer of bad news,...
I was catching up on the nominees for Original Score and they're all great. Justin Hurwitz is some kind of...
Sasha, Ryan, Mark, and Clarence break down the 23 Oscar categories: the locked, the leaning, and the completely up in...
