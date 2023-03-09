Casting Society (CSA) honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre at the 38th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, March 9, with ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London. Yvette Nicole Brown hosted in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, the New York ceremony was hosted by Amber Ruffin at the Edison Ballroom, and the London ceremony was hosted by Gordon Griffin M.B.E at the Union Club. The star-studded award ceremonies are Casting Society’s first in person celebrations in three years hosting over 1,500 guests combining the three locations. The presenting sponsor was Spotlight.

The full list of winners:

2023 ARTIOS AWARDS

FEATURE FILM WINNERS

ANIMATION

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON – Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

THE FABELMANS – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

EMILY THE CRIMINAL – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

THE SAME STORM – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY – Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – Louise Kiely

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION, THEATER, SHORT FILM, SHORT FORM SERIES WINNERS

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

THE HARDER THEY FALL – Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Marie K. McMaster (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – Wendy O’Brien

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

YELLOWJACKETS – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

HACKS – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

SUCCESSION – Avy Kaufman, Lilia Hartmann Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA or MUSICAL

ANNIE LIVE! – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

LIMITED SERIES

DOPESICK – Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

THE BABYSITTERS CLUB – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATED SERIES

BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton

REALITY SERIES

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

SHORT FILM

THE F WORD – Rachel Reiss

SHORT FORM SERIES

STATE OF THE UNION – Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

TAKE ME OUT – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL

COMPANY – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA – TIE

FAIRYCAKES – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

WISH YOU WERE HERE – Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL

TREVOR – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

REGIONAL THEATER

SCHOOL GIRLS: OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY – Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

LOS ANGELES THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

THE LIFE – Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

THEATER TOURS

SIX THE MUSICAL – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)

Tonight’s special honorees included:

Rita Moreno, an EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards), was presented with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement during the ceremony by Glynn Turman, who was her co-star in 80 For Brady.

Leslee Feldman, celebrated Amblin Partners Head of Casting, received the Hoyt Bowers Award for excellence in casting and outstanding contribution to the casting profession, which was presented to her by Octavia Spencer. A special video tribute by Steven Spielberg was shown during her presentation.

Black Theatre United was presented with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, an annual recognition from the casting community to individuals or organizations who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting professionals. Tony Award-winner LaChanze accepted the award on behalf of BTU. Her daughter, Tony Award-nominee, Celia Rose Gooding presented the award.

Jessica Sherman, an award-winning casting director, received the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award for her outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes that have in turn supported the casting community. April Webster presented the award.

Simone Bär, posthumously received the 2023 European Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting. This award is named in honor of legendary European casting directors Margot Capelier and Rose Tobias Shaw, and is given annually in recognition of casting as well as unique contributions to the craft. Bär’s casting partner, Alexandra Montag, accepted the award in London. Lora Kennedy presented the award in Los Angeles.

The Associated Casting Director / Unscripted Casting Producer Spotlight Award went to: Joy Gordo (Los Angeles) who is the first unscripted member to receive this honor. Erin Tomasello presented the award. Jenn Noyes (New York), who is based in Chicago, is the first regional member to receive this honor. Christal Karge presented the award. Martin Ware (London) who is the first European member to receive this honor. Nina Gold presented the award.



United Agents (London) received the Creative Collaboration Award from the European Board of Governors. The award is given in recognition of significant and outstanding creative or professional contributions to the entertainment industry, including distinctive support of casting professionals or the art and craft of casting.

The star-studded list of presenters and special appearances tonight from award-winning films, television and theater, included Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures, The Help), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts,” upcoming “World’s Best”), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Hong Chau (The Whale), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird,” “The Afterparty,” Richard Jewell), Andrew Leeds (“Barry,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets,” “The Last Of Us”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso,” “The Afterparty,” “Veep”, “Housebroken”), Britt Robertson (“The Rookie,” “The Rookie: Feds”), Glynn Turman (“How To Get Away With Murder”) and Tuc Watkins (“Uncoupled”, The Boys in the Band) in Los Angeles.

Talent presenters in New York included Sarita Choudhury (“And Just Like That”), Jordan E. Cooper (Ain’t No Mo’), Rory Culkin (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Khris Davis (Death of a Salesman), Tony Award-nominee Raul Esparza (Company), Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Promises, Promises), Award-nominee Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award-winner Katrina Lenk (Company), Nicole Ari Parker (“And Just Like That”), Peppermint (“Harlem”), Morgan Spector (“The Gilded Age”), Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”), Kuhoo Verma (Fairycakes),“This evening was fantastic, from New York to London to Los Angeles, celebrating our peers and recognizing their hard work and masterfulness in their craft across film, television and theatre,” said Destiny Lilly, President, CSA. “We are continuing to see changes and advancements in the industry to recognize our craft and tonight’s celebration fortifies our commitment and urge to move our mission forward. And we couldn’t do it without actors. They are our craft.”

Writers were Jeannie Roshar, Gary Anthony Williams, and Jordan Black in Los Angeles and Amber Ruffin in New York. Voiceovers were provided by Sylvia Villagran and Barry Heins in Los Angeles and Malikha Mallette in New York. Graphic Design by John McGee.

