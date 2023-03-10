The Academy has listed a helpful guide on how to watch the Oscars. It’s obviously available on ABC on Sunday, March 12th, but there are ways to stream it and even watch from other countries. Check it out.

They’re also offering an ASL live stream on Youtube this year, “Watching the 95th #Oscars? Enjoy an enhanced experience with American Sign Language (ASL) delivered by Deaf Interpreters.”

Here is the Oscars Pick ’em game where you can enter to win. Here is our group, AwardsDaily, which is public so feel free to join in with your predictions if you’d like.

Here are all the presenters:

Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta, Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

Last but not least, here is your downloadable ballot from Punchbowl.