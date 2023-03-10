Since 2018, our friend Ryan Casselman has been doing an annual experiment where he polls his film industry friends on Best Picture and then counts their votes using the same ranked choice (preferential) system the Academy uses. We’ve been in this era of Best Picture for 14 years now, but despite our best efforts here at AD, many Oscar watchers still find ranked choice voting incomprehensible. Which makes Ryan’s great videos all the more invaluable in illuminating this process. Have a look!

