Welcome to AwardsDaily’s 22nd annual No Guts, No Glory. Here you can wager the long shots. What might happen that no one is expecting? The rules are you get three potential scenarios and they should be what people aren’t predicting. The idea is that everyone knows it’s not going to happen so there is no shame in failure.

Here are mine:

Top Gun Maverick wins Picture, Adapted Screenplay. Diane Warren wins for Best Song. Andrea Riseborough wins Best Actress

Do your worst, Oscarwatchers.