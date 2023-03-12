Hello, friends! I am so happy to be back at the the Academy Awards, representing Awards Daily in the Oscars Interview Room. Many thanks to the Awards Daily team for inviting me back again this year.

The red — er, champagne — carpet is open and your favorite nominees are making their way into the Dolby Theater where the show will begin at 5pm PDT. With highlights from the show, details from winner interviews and, of course, shrimp updates, I’ll be here all night, bringing all the fun from backstage.

At this point, the biggest thing everyone is talking about is the news that Tom Cruise will not, in fact, be attending tonight and Lady Gaga will be singing after all. There have also been a few nervous jokes about the power outage that struck the Ovation Hollywood venue yesterday. Will the power go out on the Oscars?

So keep refreshing your page, and checking in for the latest. And if you have questions, add them below and I’ll do my best to answer them.

7:04PT – The winners are stacking up at the press room now. James Friend, cinematographer for All Quiet on the Western Front is up next.

Q: “Our species never runs out of wars and they are increasingly documented on phones, etc. What did you use as your source for World War I?” A: We built it on the way war makes you feel. It should not feel beautiful or intelligible. It should feel horrific. This is the closest thing to a horror film that I’ve ever made.” He repeats, “Really, it’s a horror movie.” About the photography, “We dug up some WWI photographs, but the one thing we took was not the photochemical aspects, but the horror aspects.”

I missed the next question, but he encourages people to seek mentorship. “When the day is dark, don’t give up.”

The final questioner just informed James that All Quiet on the Western Front is winning another Oscar right now, for Production Design. He tries to answer the question, but Friend apologizes and says he’s so overwhelmed.

6:59PT – While Lady Gaga is in the theater singing “Hold My Hand,” Tom Berkley and Ross White are in the press room to talk An Irish Goodbye. White talks about his pride of making this such a collaborative effort across Ireland. ”

Next question about the Irish wave this year, with Paul Mescal, the Banshees crew, etc. “It’s made the journey extra special. We’re really honored to be a small part of that.”

Q: “You made a beautiful film about human connections. What has been your most beautiful moment in this process?” Answer from Berkeley, “What this experience has given us is an extended life on this film…. We’re now the best of friends and that is something that will endure forever.”

6:51PT – THEE Ruth Carter has arrived in the press room and the crowd is delighted. Carter, “I’m really happy for my colleagues too because they deserved the nomination and they deserved the win.”

The first answer, “I enjoy supporting actors. I enjoy shepherding them to the set in a costume they feel good in… I’m here to support. It’s a collaborative medium.”

For her second question, Carter goes into great detail specifically about the design of Queen Ramonda’s costumes. She talks about incorporating more vibranium into her costumes. She also wanted to show off Angela Bassett’s incredible arms.

Third question about making history, “I hope I’ve opened the door and that others will see what I’ve done and know that they can do this too.”

Question about her mom, who passed away last week: “She always wanted me to follow my dreams… I know she’s proud of me. I know she wanted this for me as much as I wanted it for myself.”

Final question: She did a design challenge for HBCU students, but the dress she is wearing tonight is her own design.

6:50PT – Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal present the Documentary Short Film award to The Elephant Whisperers.

6:44PT – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley from The Whale have arrived in the press room.

First question: What is the difference between you and the other nominees. In French, Adrien Morot talks about the technology of transforming Brendan Fraser. They didn’t translate so I couldn’t catch it all, apologies!

Second question is about the difficult parts of the work behind the scenes. Morot says the job was extra challenging because it was during Covid and they couldn’t do live casts of Brendan Fraser in the studio. They had been looking at creating prosthetics through digital workflow. “When Darren [Aronofsky] called, we thought this is the time to do it.”

Third question is about how Brendan handled the makeup. Judy Chin said, “He’s a champ.” The makeup took about 4 hours, Adrien created a cooling suit for him and “He’s so patient and willing to do anything for the role.”

6:40PT – Salma Hayek Pinault and Antonio Banderas present the next award, for International Feature. The winner is All Quiet on the Western Front. It is the eighth non-English language film nominated for both International Feature and Best Picture in the same year.

6:37PT – Eva Longoria, fresh off a plane from her movie’s premiere at SXSW is here with Academy President Janet Yang. They talk about the Academy Museum and invite movie lovers to visit and learn more about the entire art of making movies.

6:30PT – It’s time, folks. We’re about to see the live performance of “Naatu Naatu,” the first ever Oscar-nominated song in the Telugu language. The press room is loving this!

6:26PT – Paul Dano and Julia Louis-Dreyfus present Best Costume Design. Ruth Carter wins her second Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “Nice to see you again! Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is that Black woman.” She says this past week, her mother “became an ancestor. Chadwick, please take care of Mom.”

6:19PT – Academy Award Winner Jamie Lee Curtis has entered the room to a standing ovation. First question: “There are 65 women nominated for Academy Awards this year. How does it feel to be among that number?” Curtis: “Surreal. And I would like to see a lot more women nominated.” She also says they need to find ways to include all identities too. “Just fucking MORE women anytime, anywhere ALL AT ONCE.”

Second Q: “You’re everyone’s favorite nepo baby. Do you think your mom and dad are looking down on you and smiling?” Curtis: “I don’t believe there are people up ‘there’ looking down on us. I believe we are them… I believe they are incredibly proud of me, thank you.”

JLC makes comments about the folks in the virtual press room not getting the perks like the food. “They’re at home, their kids are screaming…” She has the room cracking up. The question comes from a reporter in Hungary: “How much Hungarian are you?” Curtis: “I can’t show you on national television.” She also says, “I love my Hungarian heritage.”

“I love you, this is the thrill of my life.”

6:15PT – Jennifer Connelly and Samuel L. Jackson present the next award for Makeup and Hairstyling. Team Pinocchio are still the only winners to make it to the press room so far and they left 15 minutes ago, so I’m sure someone will be arriving any moment.

6:07PT – Donnie Yen introduces “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once performed by David Byrne and Stephanie Hsu.

6:06PT – And James Friend wins the Oscar for Best Cinematography for All Quiet on the Western Front.

6:01PT – While that’s been going on, apparently Navalny just won Best Documentary Feature and An Irish Goodbye wins Live Action Short.

5:46PT – Team Pinocchio has arrived! Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, and Alex Bulkley are in the press room. The first question is from a Mexican journalist who asks about producing the first Oscar-winning animated feature in Mexico.

Del Toro says he has launched a scholarship and will be introducing a program for students who want to learn stop motion animation.

The second question and answer were entirely in Spanish and not translated. But it sounded fun.

Mark Gustafson talks about the animators working as actors, getting deep into the characters and what they were thinking and feeling. “It wasn’t just motion, it was emotion.” Del Toro adds, “The animation is done by people who were given license to be the artists that they are. They were credited before the voice actors.”

What is the message of the story? Del Toro: “Disobedience is not only necessary, it is a virtue in the world today.” He adds that it’s a story about an imperfect father and imperfect son. Gustafson says, “Ultimately, even though it’s a film about sorrow, it’s a film about hope.”

Next question: what do you think this win will do? Del Toro, “This is an art form that has been kept industrially and commercially at the kid’s table for so long. A win helps, but it is about going forward as a community, making it strong, making it known what we need… Young animators are coming in all the time and don’t want to conform to the rules that are demanded of them.”

Del Toro: “Everything we do in animation is as complex or more complex than live action.” He really wants to push for more stop motion animation specifically, because it is the most accessible form of animation. “All the other forms are too expensive, but a kid in a room in South America can make a movie.”

5:39PT – Cara Delevingne introduces Diane Warren and Sofia Carson singing “Applause” from Tell it Like a Woman.

5:33PT – And now Kotsur and DeBose move on to Supporting Actress. Jamie Lee Curtis joins her co-star for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The reaction in the press room is a little more muted. “I am hundreds of people… We just won an Oscar.” and “To all of the people who have supported genre movies, the hundreds and thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together.”

5:26PT – Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose are presenting the Supporting Acting categories together. First up, Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan receives a loud round of applause in the theater and the press room. “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage.”

5:21PT – We’re on our first commercial break. Let’s see how long it takes for our first winners to make it to the press room.

5:15PT – And now we’re on to Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt presenting the award for Best Animated Feature to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio! “Animation is cinema. Animation is not a genre.”

5:08PT – There was a big “oooooo” when Kimmel jokes about movies losing a hundred million dollars and asking if the Babylon team is here.

5:05PT – Applause and laughs from the press room for Ke Huy Quan.

5:03PT – Jimmy Kimmel has parachuted onto the Dolby stage. The 95th Oscars are officially underway.

5:00PT – And here we go! Loving this montage that includes the actual making of the movies we’re celebrating tonight. Respect the artists.

4:30PT – The shrimp is out, the programs are being handed out, and we’ve already been gently reminded twice not to post the run of show. So you definitely will not be getting that from me.