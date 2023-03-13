After a 2022 Oscars in which we had a LOT of people get at least 20/23 categories correct, I have to admit it was nice to see a more normal spread of scores this year, both in our contest and on the Big Bad Predictions Chart. This was due to the high number of legitimate toss-up races as well as two surprise winners in Costume Design and Production Design — All Quiet in particular winning Production Design is something I would consider as an “Ex Machina winning Visual Effects” level upset (impressively enough, though, 177 entries in our contest did correctly pick All Quiet in the category).

But without further ado: the overall winner of AD’s “Predict the 95th Academy Awards” contest, with a high score of 21/23, is Joey Scarberry! Congratulations!!!!

A shout out to our runners-up with a still excellent 20/23:

Sarp E

Lance Mar

Matthew McFarland

Leo Mehret

Azfar Najmi

Chelsea Olsen

Paul Outlaw

Fahad Raeesa

Todd Wallinger

Nicole Welk

Joseph Wulfsohn

Joey, please email us to collect your grand prize.

And that concludes the final contest of the 2022-2023 Oscar season. See you again in the fall!