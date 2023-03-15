Ready to move forward and not look back? Here’s a rough and tentative list of 111 upcoming films of 2023, ten of which we can look forward to fighting about in 2024 when they become Best Picture nominees.

Before we finalize the poll for ranking these titles, we’ll leave the post under construction as a bare bones list for a few hours. That’ll give everyone time to tell me what hot possibilities I forgot (and mock me for including 25 oddball titles that I didn’t investigate or evaluate.)

Let me which movies I’ve left out. Bragging rights awarded a year from now to whomever names the Everything Everywhere of 2024.

We’ll keep this alphabetical list for reference.

A Good Person (Zach Braff)

The Actor (Duke Johnson)

About Dry Grasses (Nuri Bilge Ceylan)

Afire (Christian Petzold)

Air (Ben Affleck)

Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet)

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Kelly Fremon Craig)

Argylle (Matthew Vaughn)

Asteroid City (Wes Anderson)

Barbie (Greta Gerwig)

The Beast (Bertrand Bonello)

Beau is Afraid (Ari Aster)

The Bikeriders (Jeff Nichols)

Blitz (Steve McQueen)

Borderlands (Eli Roth)

Bottoms (Emma Seligman)

Cat Person (Susanna Fogel)

Challengers (Luca Guadagnino)

Civil War (Alex Garland)

Close Your Eyes (Victor Erice)

Club Zero (Jessica Hausner)

The Color Purple (Blitz Bazawule)

Coma (Bertrand Bonello)

The Conversion (Marco Bellocchio)

The Convert (Lee Tamahori)

Coup de Chance (Woody Allen)

Creed III (Ryan Coogler)

The Critic (Anand Tucker)

Dead Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki)

The Dreamt Adventurer (Valeska Grisebach)

Drift (Anthony Chen)

Dune: Part Two (Denis Villeneuve)

Eileen (William Oldroyd)

El Conde (Pablo Larraín)

Elemental (Peter Sohn)

Emily (Frances O’Connor)

The End (Joshua Oppenheimer)

The Exorcist (David Gordon Green)

Fair Play (Chloe Domont)

Ferrari (Michael Mann)

The Goldfinger (Felix Chong)

The Governess (Joe Talbot)

Havoc (Gareth Evans)

Heart Of A Lion (Dome Karukoski)

Hitman (Richard Linklater)

The Holdovers (Alexander Payne)

How Do You Live? (Hayao Miyazaki)

I Come from Ikotun (Wang Bing)

I Saw the TV Glow (Jane Schonebrun)

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Infinity Pool (Brandon Cronenberg)

Iron Claw (Sean Durkin)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Chad Stahelski)

The Killer (David Fincher)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese)

Knock at the Cabin (M. Night Shyamalan)

L’empire (Bruno Dumont)

La chimera (Alice Rohrwacher)

La Cocina (Alonso Ruizpalacios)

Landscape With Invisible Hand (Cory Finley)

Leave The World Behind (Sam Esmail)

Lee (Ellen Kuras)

Limbo (Ivan Sen)

Lisa Frankestein (Zelda Williams)

The Listener (Steve Buscemi)

Love Lies Bleeding (Rose Glass)

A Little Prayer (Angus MacLachlan)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper)

Magazine Dreams (Elijah Bynum)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (Steven Soderbergh)

Master Gardener (Paul Schrader)

May December (Todd Haynes)

Megalopolis (Francis Ford Coppola)

Memory (Michel Franco)

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (Christopher McQuarrie)

Monster (Hirokazu Kore-eda)

Napoleon (Ridley Scott)

Next Goal Wins (Taika Waititi)

The Nickel Boys (RaMell Moss)

Nightbitch (Marielle Heller)

Of an Age (Goran Stolevski)

One Thousand and One (A.V. Rockwell)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

The Outrun (Nora Fingscheidt)

Pacifiction (Albert Serra)

Palm Trees and Power Lines (Jamie Dack)

Passages (Ira Sachs)

Past Lives (Celine Song)

The Perfumed Hill (Abderrahmane Sissako)

Peter Pan & Wendy (David Lowery)

Poor Things (Yorgos Lanthimos)

Priscilla (Sofia Coppola)

Rebel Moon (Zack Snyder)

Renfield (Chris McKay)

Roadhouse (Doug Liman)

The Royal Hotel (Kitty Green)

Rustin (George C. Wolfe)

Saltburn (Emerald Fennell)

Savagery (Miguel Gomes)

Scarlet (Pietro Marcello)

She Came to Me (Rebecca Miller)

Shirley (Josephine Decker)

Showing Up (Kelly Reichardt)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers)

The Starling Girl (Laurel Parmet)

Strangers (Andrew Haigh)

The Strangers (Renny Harlin)

The Survival of Kindness (Rolf de Heer)

Tetris (Jon S. Baird)

True Love (Gareth Edwards)

2073 (Asif Kapadia)

Untitled Ethan Coen Movie (Ethan Coen)

Untitled Adam Sandler (Safdie Brothers)

White People (Robin Campillo)

Wonka (Paul King)

You Hurt My Feelings (Nicole Holofcener)

You People (Kenya Barris)

Wizards! (David Michod)

Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)