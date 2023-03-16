Miami, FL (March 16, 2023) – Goya Award-winner and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen won several awards for his latest film “The Beasts” at the 40th edition of Miami Dade College’s (MDC) acclaimed Miami Film Festival. The event ran from March 3-12, 2023.

The Goya Award-winning film “The Beasts,” directed by Sorogoyen, took the festival’s top jury prize, the $25,000 Knight MARIMBAS Award, supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, an international competition for new narrative feature films that best exemplify richness and resonance for cinema’s future. The film also received the Rene Rodriguez Critics Award, selected by accredited film critics covering the festival, and “The Beasts” composer Oliver Arson earned the Alacran Music in Film Award, sponsored by Alacran Group. The award highlights the power of music and film and celebrates the role of the film composer and was selected by the Art of Light (Composer) Award honoree Nicholas Britell.

Additional winners include:

The $45,000 Knight Made in MIA Film Award , supported by the Knight Foundation , was given to two films that World Premiered at the festival and had a substantial portion of their content in South Florida and that best utilize their story and theme for universal resonance. “Febrero,” directed by Hansel Porras Garcia “Plantadas,” directed by Lilo Vilaplana and Camilo Vilaplana

$10,000 Jordan Ressler First Feature Award , sponsored by the South Florida family of the late Jordan Ressler, is presented to the best film made by a filmmaker making a feature narrative film debut. “I Like Movies ,” directed by Chandler Levack

The Audience Feature Film Award went to drama “ Plantadas,” directed by Lilo Vilaplana and Camilo Vilaplana. First runner-up was “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” directed by Aitch Alberto, and second runner-up “Febrero,” directed by Hansel Porras Garcia.

went to drama “ directed by Lilo Vilaplana and Camilo Vilaplana. First runner-up was “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” directed by Aitch Alberto, and second runner-up “Febrero,” directed by Hansel Porras Garcia. The Documentary Achievement Award went to drama “The Padilla Affair,” directed by Pavel Giroud. In second place was “El Trueno Y El Viento,” directed by Jorge A. Solino and third place was “The Disappearance of Shere Hite,” by Nicole Newnham.

Short Film Awards

Knight Made in MIA Short Award ($10,000) went to “ Carmen, ” directed by Cristine Brache.

($10,000) went to “ ” directed by Cristine Brache. Miami International Short Film Award ($4,000) went “ Nanos,” directed by Emilio Subía. The award is given to a jury-selected short film (30 min. or less) of any genre from anywhere in the world.

Award ($4,000) went “ directed by Emilio Subía. The award is given to a jury-selected short film (30 min. or less) of any genre from anywhere in the world. Goya Quick Bites Short Film ($2,500) went to “Not the 80s,” directed by Marleen Valien. This award, sponsored by Goya, was selected from short films (20 minutes or less) of any genre, that best showcases the intersection of food and community. This includes stories that feature a strong focus on food culture, mealtimes, or the way the culinary experience spices up our daily lives.

The Audience Short Film Award went to drama “Save the Flea,” directed by Michael J. Ruiz-Unger. First runner-up was “Brownsville Bred,” directed by Elaine Del Valle and second runner-up “Python Huntress,” directed by Nicholas Orris and Matt Deblinger.

