We’re back after a week off following the Academy Awards, and we’re diving into one of our most feverishly anticipated 2023 premieres. Showtime’s Yellowjackets dropped in the fall of 2021, eventually receiving a 2022 Emmy nomination for Drama Series. We held our breath for season two. Would it surpass the dizzying heights of the first season? Or would it fall prey to the dreaded sophomore slump? You’ve already heard from Megan, but how do Joey and Clarence weigh in on Yellowjackets season 2?

But first, we catch up on a few random topics both film and television related. As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

