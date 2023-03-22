First responders are in the hunt for this year’s bronze mask statue. BAFTA announced their TV nominations, and This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder tied with 6 notices each. Apple TV’s Bad Sisters and Slow Horses are right behind with 5.

Imelda Staunton picked up a nomination for her first season as Queen Elizabeth on The Crown, but Elizabeth Debicki didn’t make the cut. Salim Daw, who portrays Mohamed Al-Fayed, landed a Supporting Actor nomination–is he a stealth contender for this year’s Emmys? Will Sharpe was the only actor nominated from this season’s The White Lotus. Other familiar faces included Kate Winslet, Cillian Murphy, and Daniel Radcliffe.

The awards will be handed out on May 14.

DRAMA SERIES

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

MINI-SERIES

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe

This Is Going To Hurt

SINGLE DRAMA

I Am Ruth

The House

Life And Death In The Warehouse

SCRIPTED COMEDY

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Derry Girls

Ghosts

LEADING ACTOR

Ben Whishaw This Is Going To Hurt

Chaske Spencer The English

Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman Slow Horses

Martin Freeman The Responder

Taron Egerton Black Bird

LEADING ACTRESS

Billie Piper I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton The Crown

Kate Winslet I Am Ruth

Maxine Peake Anne

Sarah Lancashire Julia

Vicky Mcclure Without Sin

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar Sherwood

Jack Lowden Slow Horses

Josh Finan The Responder

Salim Daw The Crown

Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy

Will Sharpe The White Lotus

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adelayo Adedayo The Responder

Anne-Marie Duff Bad Sisters

Fiona Shaw Andor

Jasmine Jobson Top Boy

Lesley Manville Sherwood

Saffron Hocking Top Boy

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jon Pointing Big Boys

Joseph Gilgun Brassic

Lenny Rush Am I Being Unreasonable? –

Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows

Stephen Merchant The Outlaws

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Daisy May Cooper Am I Being Unreasonable? –

Diane Morgan Cunk On Earth

Lucy Beaumont Meet The Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou Ellie & Natasia

Siobhán Mcsweeney Derry Girls

INTERNATIONAL

The Bear

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Friday Night Live

The Graham Norton Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie To You?

CURRENT AFFAIRS

Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)

Children Of The Taliban

The Crossing (Exposure)

Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)

DAYTIME

The Chase

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit

Scam Interceptors

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Big Zuu

Claudia Winkleman

Lee Mack

Mo Gilligan

Sue Perkins

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash

The Masked Singer

Strictly Come Dancing

FACTUAL SERIES

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime

Libby, Are You Home Yet?

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

FEATURES

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan

LIVE EVENT

Concert For Ukraine

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace

The State Funeral Of Hm Queen Elizabeth Ii

NEWS COVERAGE

Bbc News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine

News: Live In Kyiv

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK

The Traitors

We Are Black And British

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

Always, Asifa

Biscuitland

How To Be A Person

Kingpin Cribs

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Escape From Kabul Airport

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story

The Real Mo Farah

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

Casualty

Eastenders

Emmerdale

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

Aids: The Unheard Tapes

The Green Planet

How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone

SPORT

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022

Wimbledon 2022 BAFTA TV Craft Nominations WRITER: COMEDY

Jack Rooke Big Boys –

Lisa Mcgee Derry Girls –

Nancy Harris The Dry

Sharon Horgan, Barunka O’shaughnessy, Helen Serafinowicz, Holly Walsh Motherland WRITER: DRAMA

Adam Kay This Is Going to Hurt

Alice Oseman Heartstopper

Pete Jackson Somewhere Boy

Tony Schumacher The Responder COSTUME DESIGN

Amy Roberts The Crown

Becky Sloan, Joe Pelling Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared

Jane Petrie The Essex Serpent

Phoebe De Gaye The English DIRECTOR: FICTION

Dearbhla Walsh Bad Sisters

Hugo Blick The English

Lucy Forbes This Is Going to Hurt –

William Stefan Smith Top Boy DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

Emma Cooper The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Felicity Morris The Tinder Swindler

James Jones Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Sophie Robinson My Dead Body DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

Directing Team The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Janet Fraser Crook Glastonbury 2022

Julia Knowles Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace

Nikki Parsons Strictly Come Dancing EDITING: FACTUAL

Ben Brown Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Doug Bryson Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Mark Summers Afghanistan – No Country for Women (Exposure)

Houseman Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes EDITING: FICTION

Celia Haining The Crown

Frances Parker Andor (Episode 7)

Katie Weiland Slow Horses (Series 1, Episode 1)

Selina Macarthur This Is Going to Hurt EMERGING TALENT: FACTUAL

Charlie Melville (Producer/Director) John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf

Helen Hobin (Photography) Frozen Planet II

Jason Osborne (Director) Our Jubilee

Joy Ash (Series Producer) Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life EMERGING TALENT: FICTION JACK ROOKE (Writer) Big Boys –

Lynette Linton (Director) My Name is Leon

Nicôle Lecky (Writer) Mood

Pete Jackson (Writer) Somewhere Boy ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM

Andy Devonshire, James Dillon, Dru Masters, Rebecca Bowker Taskmaster

Catherine Land, David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, Richard Silitto, David Newton, Joe Phillips Strictly Come Dancing

Jen Bollom, Gareth Iles, Tim Routledge, Steve Sidwell, Richard Valentine, Chris Vaughan Concert For Ukraine

Tom Bairstow, Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Steve Sidwell Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

Amanda Knight, Barrie Gower, Rosalia Culora House of the Dragon

Daniel Parker, Deborah Kenton, Claudia Stolze, Jovana Jovanovic, Wayne Fitzsimmons, Jana Radilová Dangerous Liaisons

Helen Speyer Gangs of London ORIGINAL MUSIC: FACTUAL

Andrew Phillips House of Maxwell

Jessica Jones Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Jessica Jones The Tinder Swindler

Max De Wardener The Elon Musk Show ORIGINAL MUSIC: FICTION

Daniel Pemberton, Mick Jagger Slow Horses

Federico Jusid The English

Matthew Herbert The Responder

Nicole Lecky, Bryan Senti, Kwame Kz Kwei-Armah JR Mood PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL

Marcel Mettelsiefen, Jordan Bryon Children of the Taliban

Steve Jamison Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

Sue Gibson, Robin Cox, Florian Schulz, Will Nicholls Predators – Always True to Nature

Tim Shepherd, Oliver Mueller, Todd Kewley, Jessica Mitchell, Sam Lewis Green Planet (Tropical Worlds) PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

Anthony Dod Mantle Pistol

Ben Wheeler The Tourist

Chas Appeti Jungle

Rachel Clark I Am Ruth PRODUCTION DESIGN

Alice Normington The Essex Serpent

Becky Sloan, Joe Pelling Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared

Chris Roope The English

Kave Quinn, Tim Blake, Stella Fox, Penny Crawford, Emily Norris Pistol SCRIPTED CASTING

Des Hamilton, Elan Jones Top Boy

Julie Harkin Am I Being Unreasonable?

Nina Gold, Lucy Amos Bad Sisters

Nina Gold, Martin Ware This Is Going to Hurt SOUND: FACTUAL

Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens, Graham Wild Frozen Planet II (Frozen Worlds)

Peter Bridges, Matthew Charles, Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II

TUDOR DAVIES Later…with Jools Holland SOUND: FICTION

Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Martin Seeley, Paula Fairfield, Tim Hands, Adele Fletcher House of the Dragon

Judi Lee Headman, Nigel Squibbs, Tony Gibson, Darren Mcquade SAS Rogue Heroes

Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Duncan Price, Craig Butters, Sarah Elias, Andrew Sissons Slow Horses

Sound Team The Crown SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Asa Shoul, Mike Dawson, Mpc, Pixomondo House of the Dragon

Industrial Light & Magic The Sandman

Mohen Leo, Tj Falls, Richard Van Den Bergh, Jean-Clément Soret, Industrial Light & Magic Andor

Russell Dodgson, Bryony Duncan, Sam Chynoweth, Damien Stumpf, Danny Hargreaves, Eliot Gibbins His Dark Materials TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

Balázs Simon, Bbc Creative, Gas Music Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Peter Anderson Studio Bad Sisters

Tom Hingston, Markus Lehtonen, Sam Norris Life After Life

Yu+Co The Essex Serpent