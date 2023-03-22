First responders are in the hunt for this year’s bronze mask statue. BAFTA announced their TV nominations, and This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder tied with 6 notices each. Apple TV’s Bad Sisters and Slow Horses are right behind with 5.
Imelda Staunton picked up a nomination for her first season as Queen Elizabeth on The Crown, but Elizabeth Debicki didn’t make the cut. Salim Daw, who portrays Mohamed Al-Fayed, landed a Supporting Actor nomination–is he a stealth contender for this year’s Emmys? Will Sharpe was the only actor nominated from this season’s The White Lotus. Other familiar faces included Kate Winslet, Cillian Murphy, and Daniel Radcliffe.
The awards will be handed out on May 14.
DRAMA SERIES
Bad Sisters
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
MINI-SERIES
A Spy Among Friends
Mood
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe
This Is Going To Hurt
SINGLE DRAMA
I Am Ruth
The House
Life And Death In The Warehouse
SCRIPTED COMEDY
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Big Boys
Derry Girls
Ghosts
LEADING ACTOR
Ben Whishaw This Is Going To Hurt
Chaske Spencer The English
Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman Slow Horses
Martin Freeman The Responder
Taron Egerton Black Bird
LEADING ACTRESS
Billie Piper I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton The Crown
Kate Winslet I Am Ruth
Maxine Peake Anne
Sarah Lancashire Julia
Vicky Mcclure Without Sin
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Adeel Akhtar Sherwood
Jack Lowden Slow Horses
Josh Finan The Responder
Salim Daw The Crown
Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe The White Lotus
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adelayo Adedayo The Responder
Anne-Marie Duff Bad Sisters
Fiona Shaw Andor
Jasmine Jobson Top Boy
Lesley Manville Sherwood
Saffron Hocking Top Boy
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jon Pointing Big Boys
Joseph Gilgun Brassic
Lenny Rush Am I Being Unreasonable? –
Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows
Stephen Merchant The Outlaws
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Daisy May Cooper Am I Being Unreasonable? –
Diane Morgan Cunk On Earth
Lucy Beaumont Meet The Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou Ellie & Natasia
Siobhán Mcsweeney Derry Girls
INTERNATIONAL
The Bear
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
Friday Night Live
The Graham Norton Show
Taskmaster
Would I Lie To You?
CURRENT AFFAIRS
Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)
Children Of The Taliban
The Crossing (Exposure)
Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)
DAYTIME
The Chase
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit
Scam Interceptors
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
Big Zuu
Claudia Winkleman
Lee Mack
Mo Gilligan
Sue Perkins
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash
The Masked Singer
Strictly Come Dancing
FACTUAL SERIES
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime
Libby, Are You Home Yet?
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
FEATURES
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan
LIVE EVENT
Concert For Ukraine
Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace
The State Funeral Of Hm Queen Elizabeth Ii
NEWS COVERAGE
Bbc News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine
News: Live In Kyiv
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams
Rupaul’s Drag Race UK
The Traitors
We Are Black And British
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
Always, Asifa
Biscuitland
How To Be A Person
Kingpin Cribs
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Escape From Kabul Airport
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
The Real Mo Farah
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
Casualty
Eastenders
Emmerdale
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
Aids: The Unheard Tapes
The Green Planet
How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone
SPORT
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022
Wimbledon 2022
BAFTA TV Craft Nominations
WRITER: COMEDY
Jack Rooke Big Boys –
Lisa Mcgee Derry Girls –
Nancy Harris The Dry
Sharon Horgan, Barunka O’shaughnessy, Helen Serafinowicz, Holly Walsh Motherland
WRITER: DRAMA
Adam Kay This Is Going to Hurt
Alice Oseman Heartstopper
Pete Jackson Somewhere Boy
Tony Schumacher The Responder
COSTUME DESIGN
Amy Roberts The Crown
Becky Sloan, Joe Pelling Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared
Jane Petrie The Essex Serpent
Phoebe De Gaye The English
DIRECTOR: FICTION
Dearbhla Walsh Bad Sisters
Hugo Blick The English
Lucy Forbes This Is Going to Hurt –
William Stefan Smith Top Boy
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
Emma Cooper The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Felicity Morris The Tinder Swindler
James Jones Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Sophie Robinson My Dead Body
DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA
Directing Team The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Janet Fraser Crook Glastonbury 2022
Julia Knowles Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace
Nikki Parsons Strictly Come Dancing
EDITING: FACTUAL
Ben Brown Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Doug Bryson Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Mark Summers Afghanistan – No Country for Women (Exposure)
Houseman Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
EDITING: FICTION
Celia Haining The Crown
Frances Parker Andor (Episode 7)
Katie Weiland Slow Horses (Series 1, Episode 1)
Selina Macarthur This Is Going to Hurt
EMERGING TALENT: FACTUAL
Charlie Melville (Producer/Director) John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf
Helen Hobin (Photography) Frozen Planet II
Jason Osborne (Director) Our Jubilee
Joy Ash (Series Producer) Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life
EMERGING TALENT: FICTION JACK ROOKE (Writer) Big Boys –
Lynette Linton (Director) My Name is Leon
Nicôle Lecky (Writer) Mood
Pete Jackson (Writer) Somewhere Boy
ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM
Andy Devonshire, James Dillon, Dru Masters, Rebecca Bowker Taskmaster
Catherine Land, David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, Richard Silitto, David Newton, Joe Phillips Strictly Come Dancing
Jen Bollom, Gareth Iles, Tim Routledge, Steve Sidwell, Richard Valentine, Chris Vaughan Concert For Ukraine
Tom Bairstow, Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Steve Sidwell Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace
MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN
Amanda Knight, Barrie Gower, Rosalia Culora House of the Dragon
Daniel Parker, Deborah Kenton, Claudia Stolze, Jovana Jovanovic, Wayne Fitzsimmons, Jana Radilová Dangerous Liaisons
Helen Speyer Gangs of London
ORIGINAL MUSIC: FACTUAL
Andrew Phillips House of Maxwell
Jessica Jones Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Jessica Jones The Tinder Swindler
Max De Wardener The Elon Musk Show
ORIGINAL MUSIC: FICTION
Daniel Pemberton, Mick Jagger Slow Horses
Federico Jusid The English
Matthew Herbert The Responder
Nicole Lecky, Bryan Senti, Kwame Kz Kwei-Armah JR Mood
PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL
Marcel Mettelsiefen, Jordan Bryon Children of the Taliban
Steve Jamison Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
Sue Gibson, Robin Cox, Florian Schulz, Will Nicholls Predators – Always True to Nature
Tim Shepherd, Oliver Mueller, Todd Kewley, Jessica Mitchell, Sam Lewis Green Planet (Tropical Worlds)
PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION
Anthony Dod Mantle Pistol
Ben Wheeler The Tourist
Chas Appeti Jungle
Rachel Clark I Am Ruth
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Alice Normington The Essex Serpent
Becky Sloan, Joe Pelling Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared
Chris Roope The English
Kave Quinn, Tim Blake, Stella Fox, Penny Crawford, Emily Norris Pistol
SCRIPTED CASTING
Des Hamilton, Elan Jones Top Boy
Julie Harkin Am I Being Unreasonable?
Nina Gold, Lucy Amos Bad Sisters
Nina Gold, Martin Ware This Is Going to Hurt
SOUND: FACTUAL
Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens, Graham Wild Frozen Planet II (Frozen Worlds)
Peter Bridges, Matthew Charles, Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II
TUDOR DAVIES Later…with Jools Holland
SOUND: FICTION
Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Martin Seeley, Paula Fairfield, Tim Hands, Adele Fletcher House of the Dragon
Judi Lee Headman, Nigel Squibbs, Tony Gibson, Darren Mcquade SAS Rogue Heroes
Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Duncan Price, Craig Butters, Sarah Elias, Andrew Sissons Slow Horses
Sound Team The Crown
SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS
Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Asa Shoul, Mike Dawson, Mpc, Pixomondo House of the Dragon
Industrial Light & Magic The Sandman
Mohen Leo, Tj Falls, Richard Van Den Bergh, Jean-Clément Soret, Industrial Light & Magic Andor
Russell Dodgson, Bryony Duncan, Sam Chynoweth, Damien Stumpf, Danny Hargreaves, Eliot Gibbins His Dark Materials
TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
Balázs Simon, Bbc Creative, Gas Music Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Peter Anderson Studio Bad Sisters
Tom Hingston, Markus Lehtonen, Sam Norris Life After Life
Yu+Co The Essex Serpent