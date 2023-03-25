The 92nd Street Y, New York hosted a special screening of the season 3 finale for the MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem with Forest Whitaker in conversation with Whoopi Goldberg. Oscar® winner Whitaker, who stars as Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson aka “The Godfather of Harlem,” discussed the gripping new season and his remarkable character transformation along with Oscar® winner Goldberg, who has a recurring role on the series. Series Co-Creator and Showrunner Chris Brancato hosted a reception after the event in celebration of season 3 of the acclaimed series. Other notable attendees included Godfather of Harlem cast members Elvis Nolasco and Grace Porter, Executive Producer Markuann Smith and Music Supervisor Stephanie Diaz Matos.

ABOUT GODFATHER OF HARLEM

Inspired by actual persons and events, Godfather of Harlem reimagines the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Academy Award®- winner Forest Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Jason Alan Carvell) – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history and features additional key cast members including Vincent D’Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito, Ilfenesh Hadera, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

*Photo Credit: Karl Ault/Michael Priest Photography*