Disney/Pixar’s upcoming Elemental has all of the elements (that is not the last time you will hear me use that pun) of a brilliant new addition to the legendary studios’ canon. Of the footage I’ve seen, the film blends the warmth and emotional context we’re accustomed to from Pixar with a wonderful array of hilarious visual gags and puns. The initial teaser trailer didn’t really give the full context of what we can expect from the film, including a touching exploration of the immigrant experience that was deeply personal to the film’s director Peter Sohn. It’s also a very funny romantic comedy in a way that only Pixar can deliver.

I’ll have more on the film, its construction, and other details later in the week, but take a look at the new trailer released today.

Here is the official description of the film, a breakdown of the main characters, and a listing of the incredible vocal talents used to bring the characters to life.

Synopsis:

Check out a brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental,” an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work. The trailer showcases each element—air, earth, water and fire—and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who’s always stayed close to home in Firetown. In “Elemental,” which opens in theaters on June 16, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar’s filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium.

Elemental features a memorable array of characters including:

Ember, a clever 20-something fire woman with a great sense of humor who loves her family but can be hot-headed at times.

Wade, an observant, empathetic, 20-something water guy who is not afraid to show his emotions—in fact, his emotions are hard to miss.

Clod, a young, street-smart earth kid with a gentle heart who lives in Firetown and tends to show up whenever Ember is around.

Gale, an air element with a big personality, a lot of bluster and a fluffy pink complexion who is a serious superfan of an Air Ball team called the Windbreakers.

Joining the previously announced voice cast including Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

But wait! There’s more!

Debuting along with Elemental is the new Bob Peterson, the voice of Dug, short Carl’s Date. The last of beloved actor Ed Asner’s legendary vocal work as Carl Fredricksen, Carl’s Date features Carl and Dug preparing for the potentially traumatic experience of going a date. Funny and extremely moving, Carl’s Date makes the perfect appetizer to the Elemental main course.

Elemental and Carl’s Date premiere in theaters only on June 16.