​To the amazing Awards Daily members:

I’ve been a part of this awesome community now for the past 8 years, reading and commenting about my favourite films and hoping for their success during the Oscar season. This is where my passion for films began to grow. Over the past couple of years, I slowly started to shift away from the English films and more towards the non-English films. I began slowly by first watching the five films nominated for International Feature at the Oscars. Then I watched all the films shortlisted by The Academy. The year after I decided to take the plunge and try to watch as many of the Oscar submitted International Feature films as possible. I managed to watch around 50 of them. The year after 80. This year I’ve watched 90 of the 92 submissions. I became overwhelmed by the amount of amazing films out there being produced around the world.

I noticed that a lot of the Oscar sites covered the International Feature category but none of them dedicated their full attention to all the incredible films being submitted from around the world. And thus my site was created:

www.international-feature.com

This website is dedicated to the 90+ films that are submitted to the International Feature category every year for the Academy Awards. It features information on each film, including trailers, release dates, film festival dates, reviews, predictions and more. This will make it easy for all movie fans to find the information needed for any film that they want to watch. I’d like to thank Sasha and the amazing team of Awards Daily for helping me launch this project last year.

And then I got the idea to create my first ever virtual film festival. This festival is dedicated solely on the official International Feature submissions. I had 21 films that were interested in playing, and I narrowed it down to 13. The films will be played virtually across Canada/USA from April 6-23. Most of these films have never been released in Canada/USA.