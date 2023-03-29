To mark her 50th birthday, actress, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Gabrielle Union, her family, and closest friends journeyed across several African countries. The emotional, joyful journey was captured on film and will debut on BET+ on June 15. Union explores her heritage and personal journey to who she is today while inviting others to rediscover, relearn, and reconnect with their own selves.

“I’ve always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self,” said Union. “There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I’ll never forget and I’m excited for audiences to join me on the journey.”

“It’s a privilege to have Gabrielle as part of the BET family. We’re delighted to debut one of her first overall deal projects on BET+,” said Scott Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of BET Media Group. “In this two-part special, Gabrielle takes us on a journey that is both heartfelt and heart-wrenching. We’re honored to bring this story to our audience and to serve as a home for complex black stories that celebrate and give voice to our shared experiences, heritage and culture.”

Available: June 15 on BET+

Featuring: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Theresa Union (Gabrielle’s mother), Katie Union (Gabrielle’s Aunt), Chelsea Union (Gabrielle’s Niece), Tracy Union (Gabrielle’s Sister), Adair Curtis, Essence Atkins, Angie Martinez and more

Production Companies: Jesse Collins Entertainment and I’ll Have Another

Executive Producers: Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Sergio Alfaro, Tiffany Mills, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Kian Gass, and Erin Beaurem

Episodes: 2 x 60 min episodes

Locations: Zanzibar, Tanzania; Accra, Ghana; Namibia; Cape Town, South Africa

BET Executives: Tiffany Williams, Kelly Gould