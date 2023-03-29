HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession returned this weekend to kick off its final season. The debut episode of season four received record ratings and unanimous acclaim for its performances, direction, and storytelling. We dive into the episode, what it says about the characters, and hypothesize on where the series could end. Plus, we spitball a scenario where HBO could maneuver Succession to four acting wins in the main performance categories.

But first, we catch up on Clarence’s recent trip to the Pixar headquarters. As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)