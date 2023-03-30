Chainsaw Man has been selected for the official 2023 competition in the TV Films category at Annecy International Animation Film Festival this summer. Produced by studio MAPPA, directed by Ryu Nakayama, and adapted from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s celebrated manga, Chainsaw Man was streamed internationally by Crunchyroll from October to December 2022 with acclaim from both critics and public alike.



The Annecy International Animation Film Festival inspires and rocks the world to the rhythm of animation by highlighting the creative dynamism and richness this sector represents. From exclusive presentations of the latest animated works to demonstrations of the latest and future trends, via meetings with seasoned directors and emerging talents, the Annecy International Animation Festival is an exciting celebration in an exceptional setting. It will be held this year from June 11 to 17, 2023, in the city of Annecy.



The official competition of the festival rewards every year short and feature films, series, graduation films, and commissioned films, all made in animation. Chainsaw Man will compete in the television category for which it was selected among 3,250 films received from 112 different countries.



SYNOPSIS

Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the “Chainsaw Devil” Pochita.

One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the “Chainsaw Man”: the owner of the Devil’s heart.



STAFF

Original title : Chainsaw Man

Genre : Fantasy, Horror

Year : 2022

Format : 12 x 23 minutes

Original author : Tatsuki Fujimoto

Director : Ryu Nakayama

Production studio : MAPPA

