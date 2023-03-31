The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the creation of a Production and Technology Branch on Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of branches in the Academy to 18. The new branch, the first the Academy has added since the formation of a Casting Directors branch in 2013, will consist of 400 members previously defined as “members-at-large.”

The Academy’s full announcement:

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced the creation of the Production and Technology Branch, comprising approximately 400 individuals previously classified as Members-at-Large. The new branch represents members working in key technical and production positions in all phases of filmmaking, from pre- to post-production. Branch members include chief technology officers, senior department heads in technology and creative services, and preservation and restoration specialists. In addition, credited production roles, including stunt coordinators, script supervisors, choreographers, music supervisors, colorists, line producers and associate producers, will be a part of the branch.

Although the other 17 branches each have three seats on the AMPAS Board of Governors, the Production and Technology Branch will initially be represented by only one governor. Elections for all branches will take place on June 5-9.

