During the festival, SFF also honored Emmy Award-winning comedian and television host Jay Leno with the festival’s Career Achievement Award; and Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of Grammy Award-winning folk-rock duo Indigo Girls with the Sarasota Maestro Award.

During the Closing Day ceremony, the festival announced this year’s Jury and Audience Award winners.

OTHER PEOPLE’S CHILDREN directed by Rebecca Zlotowski takes home this year’s Narrative Feature Jury prize. Through this film, Zlotowski shows a bold portrayal of mid-life female subjectivity — a portrait of the many varied ways maternal love and loss can express itself — rooted in a level of specificity to place, culture, and relationships. Virginie Efira delivers a performance that leaves a startling, unforgettable impression with her subtle command of the screen. The film also captures Paris’s beauty without resorting to familiar tropes. Any adult watching OTHER PEOPLE’S CHILDREN will recognize these characters and wonder why they are not depicted more often. This film feels like an instant classic.

The Narrative Feature Jury also recognized KT Curran’s BRIDGE TO THE OTHER SIDE with a Special Jury Mention. One of the surprisingly rare movies to deal with the lingering emotional fallout of the pandemic, BRIDGE TO THE OTHER SIDE tells a unique, almost episodic drama about a crisis stabilization and behavioral health mobile response team. Made locally and capturing both the beauty and the challenges of Gulf Coast life, Curran’s film is a model of regional, independent filmmaking that should be inspirational — and hopefully will spur more films about the individual and collective processing of the trauma of the last few years.

INVISIBLE BEAUTY directed by Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng was the Documentary Feature Jury prize winner. The film is beautifully crafted and features exquisite archival footage. Both cinematic and intimate, it offers a unique look at Bethann Hardison through past stories from she, and those she has worked so hard to champion. The film’s narrative elegantly captures the subjects’ resilience and ability to overcome adversity, and fight for what they deserve — a place on the runway. The film’s archival material envelopes you in that world, and serves as a time capsule to a moment in time that so sadly feels completely relevant today.

The Documentary Feature Jury also recognized Maxim Pozdorovkin’s THE CONSPIRACY with a Special Jury Mention for its incredible animation and special effects, and attention to the human costs of conspiracy. Featuring seamless recreation throughout the entire film with engrossing attention to detail, THE CONSPIRACY invites the viewer to sit with the tragic history of antisemitism, and the realization that the same forces are on the rise around the world.

The festival’s Independent Visions Award went to LATE BLOOMERS directed by Lisa Steen. As part of the prize, the winning filmmakers will receive a complimentary half-day use of the audio sweetening facility at Ringling College, and will work with Nick Palladino, an award-winning and internationally recognized sound designer and the founder of NPALL Audio.

The Sarasota Film Festival awarded INÉS UNFORTUNATELY, directed by Anna Salinas, Best US Narrative Short; HIDDEN GEMS, directed by Marquis Dawsey, Best Documentary Short; and ASTROMAN, directed by Alistair Simpson, Best International Short.