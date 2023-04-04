There is something for everyone with the new Barbie posters. They are very very 2023, that is to say, intersectional, unapologetically queer while also putting in the requisite pretty blondes. The plot details are somewhat sketchy, as least from what I’ve heard. Barbie has escaped “Barbie World” and gets a load of the real world.

My guess, from what I’ve seen so far, Barbie World is what we might call a “woke utopia,” in other words, what Hollywood and the film industry have become and aspire to. Though I have to wait and see, that might be unintentional commentary that will prove mind-blowing and iconic in the decades to come. I can’t think of a movie that more reflects 2023 than this one. Can’t you just see it winning every Oscar?

Here is a summary of the plot from Vogue:

The film will center on a doll living in Barbieland, who’s forced to leave due to her so-called imperfections—setting off on an adventure in the real world and discovering along the way that perfection can only truly be found within. If that sounds painfully clichéd, it’s worth noting that feminist auteur Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) is both writing and directing the movie, with input from her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

Hari Nef isn’t the first transgender female Barbie. There was the Laverne Cox inspired doll launched in May of 2022 and is as glam as one might imagine. This will probably be huge at the box office, and especially online, Tik Tok, Film Twitter. It probably also lands in the culture wars, which will likely take it from being a silly comedy to something else. Ultimately, Mattel will want to sell actual Barbies with the movie so I imagine they could end up being some kind of empowerment symbol for one’s “authentic self.” That’s my best guess.

Either way, here you go.