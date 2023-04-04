Netflix and Shonda Rhimes welcomed friends and influential NYC media tastemakers to an afternoon of high tea today in celebration of the upcoming new series QUEEN CHARLOTTE. Guests gathered at the BG @ Bergdorf Goodman for a toast to friendship with QUEEN CHARLOTTE creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

“Today we had tea and celebrated the power of storytelling at Shondaland,” said creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes. “Sharing Queen Charlotte’s astonishing beginnings with such a smart group was thrilling for me.”

Attendees included Agnes Chu (President, Entertainment, Conde Nast), Angie Martinez (Radio Personality), Carly Zakin (co-Founder and co-CEO, theSkimm), Chioma Nnadi (EIC, Vogue.com), Don Lemon (Anchor, CNN), Huma Abedin (Political Strategist), Jessica Sibley (CEO, TIME), Linsey Davis (Anchor, ABC News), Nikole Hannah-Jones (creator, the 1619 Project), Nina Garcia (EIC, Elle), Robin Roberts (Anchor, Good Morning America),Sarah Burke (EIC, Them), Sheinelle Jones (Anchor, The TODAY Show), Stephanie Mehta (CEO, Mansueto Ventures), Versha Sharma (EIC, Teen Vogue) and Wendy Naugle (EIC, People).

The afternoon featured a discussion between Rhimes and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue.com, Chioma Nnadi, followed by high tea, regal cocktails and conversation over a seated lunch. Following the intimate celebration, guests were treated to gift bags with custom embroidered handkerchiefs.

All episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, May 4th.