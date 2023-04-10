Last podcast, we covered the final season premiere of HBO’s celebrated Succession. Yet, we had no idea what was to come. Well, sort of… We get into that a bit, but this weekend’s Episode 3 rocked the television world, delivering series-best writing, direction, and performances. We talk about the episode, our reactions to it, and how it changes the Emmy race moving forward. Or does it change it? Does it really just solidify what was already established?

Then, we dive into Netflix’s Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. Does the road-rage dramedy have what it takes? Or is this an online-only flash in the pan?

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

