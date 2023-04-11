The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards. The ceremony will take place live and in-person at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, May 22, 2023.

“Today we honor these esteemed nominees and celebrate those who bring the thrill of competitive sports into our lives on a daily basis,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We are excited by the extraordinary quality of this year’s submissions and equally excited by the opportunity to honor this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree, Bryant Gumbel, celebrating his more than five decades of sports broadcasting excellence.”

“The nominee slate never ceases to inspire. This year’s competition is a proud moment for the entire industry,” said Justine Gubar,

Head of Sports Awards, NATAS. “I am deeply looking forward to honoring the unparalleled accomplishments of the last year on May 22nd.”

Nominations were announced in 47 categories including Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, four Documentary categories, Journalism, Public Service Content and Esports Coverage, as well as Outstanding Studio Host, Event Analyst and Emerging Talent among others.

Sports Emmy Awards

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL

2022 FIFA World Cup FinalFOX Argentina vs France[FIFA | HBS]

The 148th Kentucky DerbyNBC MLB at Field of DreamsFOX

Super Bowl LVIIFOX Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC

The 118th World SeriesFOX Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies



OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES

Monday Night FootballESPN

NFL on CBSCBS

Saturday Night College FootballESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Sunday Night FootballNBC

Thursday Night FootballPrime Video

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

AFC Championship GameCBS Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

FedEx Cup Playoffs on NBCNBC | Golf Channel

NHL on TNTtbs | TNT

NLCSFOX | FS1 San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sunday Night FootballNBC

OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

All AccessShowtime Davis vs Romero: Epilogue

Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFLESPN The 2022 NFL Draft[NFL Films]

NFL Game Day All-AccessYouTube Super Bowl LVII[NFL Films]

Road To The Super BowlFOX [NFL Films]

Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL DraftESPN+ | NHL Network [NHL Original Productions]



OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

Basketball StoriesNBA TV Sir Charles & The Doctor

The Great Debate with Charles BarkleyTNT

NFL 360NFL Network The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye

NFL 360NFL Network Women in Football

SC FeaturedESPN+ White Men Can’t Jump – 30th Anniversary Special

UFC Year of the FighterUFC Fight Pass Amanda Nunes



OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

E60ESPN

Eli’s Places ESPN+ [NFL Films | Omaha Productions]

NFL 360NFL Network

Real Sports with Bryant GumbelHBO Max

The Shop: UNINTERRUPTEDYouTube [UNINTERRUPTED | Frēhand | Hardware Agency]



OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022BLAST.tv [BLAST]

2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend YouTube Atlanta Faze vs Los Angeles Thieves[Activision Blizzard Esports | Esports Engine]

The International 11 – Dota2 ChampionshipTwitch | YouTube | Team Secret vs Tundra Esports Steam TV [Valve Corporation]

League of Legends Worlds 2022 FinalLoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube T1 vs DRX [Riot Games]

VCT Champions 2022 Grand FinalValorantEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube OpTic vs LOUD [Riot Games]



OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

38 at the GardenHBO Max [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

Fault LinesAl Jazeera English Bloodsport

FightloreUFC Fight Pass Mark Schultz’s Ultimate Victory

Hold Your Breath: The Ice DiveNetflix [Archer’s Mark]

NBA on TNTTNT Bill Russell: Answer the Call



OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY

After JackieHistory Channel [UNINTERRUPTED | Major League Baseball | Firelight Films | History Channel | Jackie Robinson Foundation]

Citizen AsheCNN [CNN Films | Dogwoof ]

NYC Point GodsShowtime [Boardroom]

The Redeem TeamNetflix [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |

Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]

Woooooo! Becoming Ric FlairPeacock

[WWE ]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

’72 – A Gathering Of ChampionsOlympics.com [Hock FIlms | Game1 | Hatcreek Films]

Good RivalsPrime Video [Amazon Studios | Skydance Media | Meadowlark Media]

Legacy: The True Story of the LA LakersHulu [Los Angeles Media Fund | The Los Angeles Lakers Inc | Haven Entertainment | Hill District Media]

MeddlingNBC | Peacock

SHAQHBO Max [Film 45 | Hardware Studios | Jersey Legends]



OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED

Coach PrimePrime Video [SMAC Entertainment | DG West]

Formula 1: Drive to SurviveNetflix [Box to Box Films]

Hard KnocksHBO | HBO Max Training Camp with the Detroit Lions[NFL Films]

Last Chance UNetflix Basketball[GQ Studios | Endgame Entertainment | One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]

Race: Bubba WallaceNetflix [300 Studios | Boardwalk Pictures]



OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

College GameDayESPN

FOX NFL SundayFOX

Inside the NBATNT

Monday Night CountdownESPN

NFL SlimetimeNickelodeon [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]



OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

MLB TonightMLB Network

NFL LiveESPN

Pardon The InterruptionESPN [Rydholm Projects]

The Rich Eisen ShowPeacock | The Roku Channel [Rich Eisen Productions]

SportsCenterESPN

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

FOX MLB: The PostseasonFOX | FS1

Inside the NBA: PlayoffsTNT

Postseason NFL CountdownESPN

Road to the Final Fourtbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

World Cup TodayFOX | FS1

OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM

E60ESPN Qatar’s World Cup

E60ESPN | ESPN+ Remember the Blue and Yellow

E60ESPN The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany

NFL 360NFL Network Who If Not Us

Real Sports with Bryant GumbelHBO Max The IOC Way



OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

Big Noon KickoffFOX A Mother’s Love

College GameDayESPN Jump Around

IRONMAN 70.3 World ChampionshipOutside TV Kyle Brown[The IRONMAN Group Productions]

Sunday NFL CountdownESPN Voodoo Doll-phins

Super Bowl LVIIFOX My Little Brother



OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

Betsy & IrvESPN+ [ESPN Films]

Big Noon KickoffFOX Meechie

NFL 360NFL Network Kahuku Mana

Real Sports with Bryant GumbelHBO Max Unstoppable: The Story of Kirstie Ennis

SportsCenterESPN SC Featured: Mind Over Matter

SportsCenterESPN SC Featured: Seams to Heal



OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE

The 123rd Army-Navy GameCBS It’s A Family

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN Of Grit and Glory

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC The Ride of Their Lives

The 2022 U.S. Open ChampionshipsESPN I Was Here



OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE

CFP National Championship MegaCastESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | ESPNU |ESPNews | SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC

Fan Controlled FootballNBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV [Crazy Legs Productions]

2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1 | FOX Digital

XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC

Thursday Night FootballPrime Video TNF Optionality



OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

House of HighlightsBleacher Report Showdown: The Return of Dodgeball

The Men In Blazers ShowTwitch

NFL 360NFL Network Who If Not Us

NHL on ESPNESPN.com Ovechkin 800

World Cup NowFOX Digital

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

Fan Controlled FootballNBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV 2.0[Crazy Legs Productions]

McEnroe vs McEnroeABC | ESPN | ESPN+

NBA AppNBA Digital Reimagined

XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC The World’s First Immersive 8K Livestream [Cosm | Intel]

Thursday Night FootballPrime Video Prime Vision



OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

James BrownCBS | Paramount+

Rece DavisESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Rich EisenNFL Network | Peacock | The Roku Channel

Mike TiricoNBC | Golf Channel

Scott Van PeltESPN

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

Kenny AlbertFOX | FS1 | NBC | TNT | tbs

Mike BreenABC

Joe BuckESPN

Ian Eagletbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

Chris FowlerESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Al MichaelsPrime Video

Mike TiricoNBC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

Charles BarkleyTNT

Jay BilasESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Nate BurlesonCBS | CBS Sports Network |

Nickelodeon | NFL Network

Ryan ClarkESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Shaquille O’NealTNT

Kenny SmithTNT

Tom VerducciMLB Network

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/ EVENT ANALYST

Cris CollinsworthNBC

Gary DanielsonCBS

Peyton ManningESPN2 | ESPN+

Bill Rafterytbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

John SmoltzFOX | FS1

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/REPORTER

Molly McGrathESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Tom RinaldiFOX | FS1

Holly RoweESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Lisa SaltersESPN | ABC

Melissa StarkNBC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT

Andraya CarterESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | SEC Network

Robert Griffin IIIESPN

Eli ManningESPN2 | ESPN+

Greg OlsenFOX

JJ RedickESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1

The MastersCBS

Monday Night FootballESPN

XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC

Super Bowl LVII FOX

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

College GameDayESPN

2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1

FOX NFL SundayFOX

NFL DraftESPN | ABC

XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

The DragonYouTube

[Red Bull Media House]

The 148th Kentucky DerbyNBC

NFL 360NFL Network See It Through

The Nonstop NBANBA Social [PrettyBird]

Super Bowl LVIIFOX Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus



OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

Edge of the EarthHBO Max [Teton Gravity Research]

Hold Your Breath: The Ice DiveNetflix [Archer’s Mark]

Meddling NBC | Peacock [SoHi Media]

NFL 360NFL Network Kahuku Mana

NFL 360NFL Network NFL Africa: The Journey

Race to MiamiRed Bull TV [Red Bull Media House]



OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

The 123rd Army-Navy GameCBS It’s A Family

Monday Night FootballESPN | ABC Teases

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC Titans

Outside The LinesESPN Without You



OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

38 at the GardenHBO Max [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

McEnroeShowtime [Sylver Entertainment]

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

Coach K Final Four Tribute The Redeem TeamNetflix [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company | Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]

SHAQHBO Max [Film 45 | Jersey Legends | Hardware Studios]



THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM

2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1 Chaos and Order | Colors | Messi/Mbappe

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV The Commencement

The NFL TodayCBS Kyle Brandt Series

The 150th OpenNBC Teases

Outside The LinesESPN Without You



OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM

All Access Showtime Spence vs Ugas

E60ESPN The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany

NFL Films PresentsFS1 Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0[NFL Films]

RIVALS: Ohio State vs MichiganSinclair Broadcast Group [TC Studios | Big Ten Network | DLP Media Group]

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil WarESPN [ESPN Films | FILM45 | Peakmark Films]



OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN Of Grit and Glory

McEnroeShowtime [Sylver Entertainment]

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

NFL 360NFL Network Who If Not Us

Say Hey, Willie Mays!HBO Max [Company Name | UNINTERRUPTED | Zipper Bros Films | Major League Baseball ]

Super Bowl LVIIFOX Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus



OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT

FOX NFLFOX

Friday Night BaseballApple TV+ [MLB Network]

NASCAR on NBCNBC | USA

XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC | USA

US OpenESPN

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED

Formula 1: Drive to SurviveNetflix [Box to Box Films]

La Liste – Everything or NothingPrime Video [Sherpas Cinema | Red Bull Studios]

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

Race to MiamiRed Bull TV [Red Bull Media House]

Road To The Super BowlFOX [NFL Films]



OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1

NBA on ESPNESPN | ABC

NFL Exclusive GamesNFL Network

Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” GameNickelodeon Denver Broncos vs LA Rams

XXIV Olympic & Paralympic Winter GamesNBC | USA | CNBC | Peacock | Twitter | NBCOlympics.com



OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

38 at the GardenHBO Max [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

Greatness CodeApple TV+ [Religion of Sports | UNINTERRUPTED]

McEnroeShowtime [Sylver Entertainment]

The PortalBleacher Report

Thursday Night FootballPrime Video Opening Titles



OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1 Doha Set

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV Coach K Final Four Tribute

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

NFL SlimetimeNickelodeon [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]

The Nonstop NBA NBA Social [PrettyBird]

Playoffs on NBA Lane NBA Social [Superprime]



THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

FOX NFL SundayFOX FOX Sports Live MULTICAM XR Set

The International 11 – Dota2 ChampionshipTwitch | YouTube | Multicam XR Premium Steam TV

[Valve | Myreze | Pixotope | Ghostframe]

NHL BroadcastsESPN | ABC | TNT | tbs | NHL Network Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards

Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game Nickelodeon An Unreal Nickmas

XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC Rewiring the Olympics



OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Edge of the EarthHBO Max Trailer[BOND]

2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1 Tis The FIFA World Cup Campaign

NBA TVNBA TV 75 Years of Unpredictable | Rivalry | Wow

XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC Jurassic

Say Hey, Willie Mays!HBO Max Trailer[Mark Woollen & Associates]



OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT

An Unbreakable SpiritCBS | CBS Sports Network CBS Black History Month Campaign

Mental Health Is HealthCBS | CBS Sports Network Aaron Taylor

Mindset Series CBS Sports Network Solomon Thomas | Megan Rapinoe | Courtney Williams

#See UsCBS | CBS Sports Network CBS Sports LGBTQ Campaign

Super Bowl LVIIFOX Run With It[Hungry Man]



OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022Telemundo

Debate Mundial Telemundo

Hoy en La CopaTelemundo

SportsCenterESPN Deportes

Sunday Night Football en UniversoTelemundo

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

Diana Flores: La Campeona de NextitlaMundo | NFL Social

[NFL Mexico | Sway]

Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial SurpriseMundo | NFL Social

[NFL Mexico | SWAY]

Hoy en la Copa Telemundo

Raúl Jiménez – El Milagro

SportsCenterESPN Deportes

SC Reportajes: Arraigado

SportsCenterESPN Deportes

SC Reportajes: The Real Deal

Un Tren A QatarESPN Deportes

OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH

Andrés CantorTelemundo

Rolando CantúTelemundo

Lindsay CasinelliUnivision | TUDN

Carolina GuillénESPN Deportes

Miguel GurwitzTelemundo

Pilar PérezESPN Deportes