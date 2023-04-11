The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards. The ceremony will take place live and in-person at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, May 22, 2023.
“Today we honor these esteemed nominees and celebrate those who bring the thrill of competitive sports into our lives on a daily basis,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We are excited by the extraordinary quality of this year’s submissions and equally excited by the opportunity to honor this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree, Bryant Gumbel, celebrating his more than five decades of sports broadcasting excellence.”
“The nominee slate never ceases to inspire. This year’s competition is a proud moment for the entire industry,” said Justine Gubar,
Head of Sports Awards, NATAS. “I am deeply looking forward to honoring the unparalleled accomplishments of the last year on May 22nd.”
Nominations were announced in 47 categories including Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, four Documentary categories, Journalism, Public Service Content and Esports Coverage, as well as Outstanding Studio Host, Event Analyst and Emerging Talent among others.
Sports Emmy Awards
OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL
- 2022 FIFA World Cup FinalFOX
- Argentina vs France[FIFA | HBS]
- The 148th Kentucky DerbyNBC
- MLB at Field of DreamsFOX
- Super Bowl LVIIFOX
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
- XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC
- The 118th World SeriesFOX
- Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies
OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES
- Monday Night FootballESPN
- NFL on CBSCBS
- Saturday Night College FootballESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Sunday Night FootballNBC
- Thursday Night FootballPrime Video
OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE
- AFC Championship GameCBS
- Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
- FedEx Cup Playoffs on NBCNBC | Golf Channel
- NHL on TNTtbs | TNT
- NLCSFOX | FS1
- San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Sunday Night FootballNBC
OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE
- All AccessShowtime
- Davis vs Romero: Epilogue
- Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFLESPN
- The 2022 NFL Draft[NFL Films]
- NFL Game Day All-AccessYouTube
- Super Bowl LVII[NFL Films]
- Road To The Super BowlFOX
- [NFL Films]
- Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL DraftESPN+ | NHL Network
- [NHL Original Productions]
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL
- Basketball StoriesNBA TV
- Sir Charles & The Doctor
- The Great Debate with Charles BarkleyTNT
- NFL 360NFL Network
- The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye
- NFL 360NFL Network
- Women in Football
- SC FeaturedESPN+
- White Men Can’t Jump – 30th Anniversary Special
- UFC Year of the FighterUFC Fight Pass
- Amanda Nunes
OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES
- E60ESPN
- Eli’s Places ESPN+
- [NFL Films | Omaha Productions]
- NFL 360NFL Network
- Real Sports with Bryant GumbelHBO Max
- The Shop: UNINTERRUPTEDYouTube
- [UNINTERRUPTED | Frēhand | Hardware Agency]
OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE
- BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022BLAST.tv
- [BLAST]
- 2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend YouTube
- Atlanta Faze vs Los Angeles Thieves[Activision Blizzard Esports | Esports Engine]
- The International 11 – Dota2 ChampionshipTwitch | YouTube |
- Team Secret vs Tundra Esports Steam TV
- [Valve Corporation]
- League of Legends Worlds 2022 FinalLoLEsports.com | Twitch
- | YouTube
- T1 vs DRX [Riot Games]
- VCT Champions 2022 Grand FinalValorantEsports.com |
- Twitch | YouTube
- OpTic vs LOUD [Riot Games]
OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY
- 38 at the GardenHBO Max
- [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
- Fault LinesAl Jazeera English
- Bloodsport
- FightloreUFC Fight Pass
- Mark Schultz’s Ultimate Victory
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice DiveNetflix
- [Archer’s Mark]
- NBA on TNTTNT
- Bill Russell: Answer the Call
OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY
- After JackieHistory Channel
- [UNINTERRUPTED | Major League Baseball | Firelight Films | History Channel | Jackie Robinson Foundation]
- Citizen AsheCNN
- [CNN Films | Dogwoof ]
- NYC Point GodsShowtime
- [Boardroom]
- The Redeem TeamNetflix
- [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |
- Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment |
- USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]
- Woooooo! Becoming Ric FlairPeacock
- [WWE ]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES
- ’72 – A Gathering Of ChampionsOlympics.com
- [Hock FIlms | Game1 | Hatcreek Films]
- Good RivalsPrime Video
- [Amazon Studios | Skydance Media | Meadowlark Media]
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA LakersHulu
- [Los Angeles Media Fund | The Los Angeles Lakers Inc |
- Haven Entertainment | Hill District Media]
- MeddlingNBC | Peacock
- SHAQHBO Max
- [Film 45 | Hardware Studios | Jersey Legends]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED
- Coach PrimePrime Video
- [SMAC Entertainment | DG West]
- Formula 1: Drive to SurviveNetflix
- [Box to Box Films]
- Hard KnocksHBO | HBO Max
- Training Camp with the Detroit Lions[NFL Films]
- Last Chance UNetflix
- Basketball[GQ Studios | Endgame Entertainment |
- One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]
- Race: Bubba WallaceNetflix
- [300 Studios | Boardwalk Pictures]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY
- College GameDayESPN
- FOX NFL SundayFOX
- Inside the NBATNT
- Monday Night CountdownESPN
- NFL SlimetimeNickelodeon
- [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY
- MLB TonightMLB Network
- NFL LiveESPN
- Pardon The InterruptionESPN
- [Rydholm Projects]
- The Rich Eisen ShowPeacock | The Roku Channel
- [Rich Eisen Productions]
- SportsCenterESPN
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN
- FOX MLB: The PostseasonFOX | FS1
- Inside the NBA: PlayoffsTNT
- Postseason NFL CountdownESPN
- Road to the Final Fourtbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- World Cup TodayFOX | FS1
OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM
- E60ESPN
- Qatar’s World Cup
- E60ESPN | ESPN+
- Remember the Blue and Yellow
- E60ESPN
- The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany
- NFL 360NFL Network
- Who If Not Us
- Real Sports with Bryant GumbelHBO Max
- The IOC Way
OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE
- Big Noon KickoffFOX
- A Mother’s Love
- College GameDayESPN
- Jump Around
- IRONMAN 70.3 World ChampionshipOutside TV
- Kyle Brown[The IRONMAN Group Productions]
- Sunday NFL CountdownESPN
- Voodoo Doll-phins
- Super Bowl LVIIFOX
- My Little Brother
OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE
- Betsy & IrvESPN+
- [ESPN Films]
- Big Noon KickoffFOX
- Meechie
- NFL 360NFL Network
- Kahuku Mana
- Real Sports with Bryant GumbelHBO Max
- Unstoppable: The Story of Kirstie Ennis
- SportsCenterESPN
- SC Featured: Mind Over Matter
- SportsCenterESPN
- SC Featured: Seams to Heal
OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE
- The 123rd Army-Navy GameCBS
- It’s A Family
- 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN
- Of Grit and Glory
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC
- The Ride of Their Lives
- The 2022 U.S. Open ChampionshipsESPN
- I Was Here
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE
- CFP National Championship MegaCastESPN | ESPN2 |
- ESPN Deportes | ESPNU |ESPNews |
- SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC
- Fan Controlled FootballNBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV
- [Crazy Legs Productions]
- 2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1 | FOX Digital
- XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC
- Thursday Night FootballPrime Video
- TNF Optionality
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING
- House of HighlightsBleacher Report
- Showdown: The Return of Dodgeball
- The Men In Blazers ShowTwitch
- NFL 360NFL Network
- Who If Not Us
- NHL on ESPNESPN.com
- Ovechkin 800
- World Cup NowFOX Digital
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION
- Fan Controlled FootballNBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV
- 2.0[Crazy Legs Productions]
- McEnroe vs McEnroeABC | ESPN | ESPN+
- NBA AppNBA Digital
- Reimagined
- XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC
- The World’s First Immersive 8K Livestream [Cosm | Intel]
- Thursday Night FootballPrime Video
- Prime Vision
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST
- James BrownCBS | Paramount+
- Rece DavisESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Rich EisenNFL Network | Peacock | The Roku Channel
- Mike TiricoNBC | Golf Channel
- Scott Van PeltESPN
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY
- Kenny AlbertFOX | FS1 | NBC | TNT | tbs
- Mike BreenABC
- Joe BuckESPN
- Ian Eagletbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- Chris FowlerESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Al MichaelsPrime Video
- Mike TiricoNBC
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST
- Charles BarkleyTNT
- Jay BilasESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Nate BurlesonCBS | CBS Sports Network |
- Nickelodeon | NFL Network
- Ryan ClarkESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Shaquille O’NealTNT
- Kenny SmithTNT
- Tom VerducciMLB Network
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/ EVENT ANALYST
- Cris CollinsworthNBC
- Gary DanielsonCBS
- Peyton ManningESPN2 | ESPN+
- Bill Rafterytbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- John SmoltzFOX | FS1
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/REPORTER
- Molly McGrathESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Tom RinaldiFOX | FS1
- Holly RoweESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
- Lisa SaltersESPN | ABC
- Melissa StarkNBC
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT
- Andraya CarterESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | SEC Network
- Robert Griffin IIIESPN
- Eli ManningESPN2 | ESPN+
- Greg OlsenFOX
- JJ RedickESPN | ESPN2 | ABC
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT
- 2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1
- The MastersCBS
- Monday Night FootballESPN
- XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC
- Super Bowl LVII FOX
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO
- College GameDayESPN
- 2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1
- FOX NFL SundayFOX
- NFL DraftESPN | ABC
- XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM
- The DragonYouTube
- [Red Bull Media House]
- The 148th Kentucky DerbyNBC
- NFL 360NFL Network
- See It Through
- The Nonstop NBANBA Social
- [PrettyBird]
- Super Bowl LVIIFOX
- Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM
- Edge of the EarthHBO Max
- [Teton Gravity Research]
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice DiveNetflix
- [Archer’s Mark]
- Meddling NBC | Peacock
- [SoHi Media]
- NFL 360NFL Network
- Kahuku Mana
- NFL 360NFL Network
- NFL Africa: The Journey
- Race to MiamiRed Bull TV
- [Red Bull Media House]
OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM
- The 123rd Army-Navy GameCBS
- It’s A Family
- Monday Night FootballESPN | ABC
- Teases
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC
- Titans
- Outside The LinesESPN
- Without You
OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM
- 38 at the GardenHBO Max
- [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
- McEnroeShowtime
- [Sylver Entertainment]
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- Coach K Final Four Tribute
- The Redeem TeamNetflix
- [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |
- Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball |
- 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]
- SHAQHBO Max
- [Film 45 | Jersey Legends | Hardware Studios]
THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM
- 2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1
- Chaos and Order | Colors | Messi/Mbappe
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- The Commencement
- The NFL TodayCBS
- Kyle Brandt Series
- The 150th OpenNBC
- Teases
- Outside The LinesESPN
- Without You
OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM
- All Access Showtime
- Spence vs Ugas
- E60ESPN
- The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany
- NFL Films PresentsFS1
- Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0[NFL Films]
- RIVALS: Ohio State vs MichiganSinclair Broadcast Group
- [TC Studios | Big Ten Network | DLP Media Group]
- Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil WarESPN
- [ESPN Films | FILM45 | Peakmark Films]
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
- 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN
- Of Grit and Glory
- McEnroeShowtime
- [Sylver Entertainment]
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- NFL 360NFL Network
- Who If Not Us
- Say Hey, Willie Mays!HBO Max
- [Company Name | UNINTERRUPTED |
- Zipper Bros Films | Major League Baseball ]
- Super Bowl LVIIFOX
- Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT
- FOX NFLFOX
- Friday Night BaseballApple TV+
- [MLB Network]
- NASCAR on NBCNBC | USA
- XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC | USA
- US OpenESPN
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED
- Formula 1: Drive to SurviveNetflix
- [Box to Box Films]
- La Liste – Everything or NothingPrime Video
- [Sherpas Cinema | Red Bull Studios]
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- Race to MiamiRed Bull TV
- [Red Bull Media House]
- Road To The Super BowlFOX
- [NFL Films]
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW
- 2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1
- NBA on ESPNESPN | ABC
- NFL Exclusive GamesNFL Network
- Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” GameNickelodeon
- Denver Broncos vs LA Rams
- XXIV Olympic & Paralympic Winter GamesNBC | USA | CNBC |
- Peacock | Twitter | NBCOlympics.com
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY
- 38 at the GardenHBO Max
- [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
- Greatness CodeApple TV+
- [Religion of Sports | UNINTERRUPTED]
- McEnroeShowtime
- [Sylver Entertainment]
- The PortalBleacher Report
- Thursday Night FootballPrime Video
- Opening Titles
OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION
- 2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1
- Doha Set
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- Coach K Final Four Tribute
- 2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- NFL SlimetimeNickelodeon
- [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]
- The Nonstop NBA NBA Social
- [PrettyBird]
- Playoffs on NBA Lane NBA Social
- [Superprime]
THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- FOX NFL SundayFOX
- FOX Sports Live MULTICAM XR Set
- The International 11 – Dota2 ChampionshipTwitch | YouTube |
- Multicam XR Premium Steam TV
- [Valve | Myreze | Pixotope | Ghostframe]
- NHL BroadcastsESPN | ABC | TNT | tbs | NHL Network
- Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards
- Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game Nickelodeon
- An Unreal Nickmas
- XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC
- Rewiring the Olympics
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
- Edge of the EarthHBO Max
- Trailer[BOND]
- 2022 FIFA World CupFOX | FS1
- Tis The FIFA World Cup Campaign
- NBA TVNBA TV
- 75 Years of Unpredictable | Rivalry | Wow
- XXIV Olympic Winter GamesNBC
- Jurassic
- Say Hey, Willie Mays!HBO Max
- Trailer[Mark Woollen & Associates]
OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT
- An Unbreakable SpiritCBS | CBS Sports Network
- CBS Black History Month Campaign
- Mental Health Is HealthCBS | CBS Sports Network
- Aaron Taylor
- Mindset Series CBS Sports Network
- Solomon Thomas | Megan Rapinoe | Courtney Williams
- #See UsCBS | CBS Sports Network
- CBS Sports LGBTQ Campaign
- Super Bowl LVIIFOX
- Run With It[Hungry Man]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH
- Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022Telemundo
- Debate Mundial Telemundo
- Hoy en La CopaTelemundo
- SportsCenterESPN Deportes
- Sunday Night Football en UniversoTelemundo
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
- Diana Flores: La Campeona de NextitlaMundo | NFL Social
- [NFL Mexico | Sway]
- Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial SurpriseMundo | NFL Social
- [NFL Mexico | SWAY]
- Hoy en la Copa Telemundo
- Raúl Jiménez – El Milagro
- SportsCenterESPN Deportes
- SC Reportajes: Arraigado
- SportsCenterESPN Deportes
- SC Reportajes: The Real Deal
- Un Tren A QatarESPN Deportes
OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH
- Andrés CantorTelemundo
- Rolando CantúTelemundo
- Lindsay CasinelliUnivision | TUDN
- Carolina GuillénESPN Deportes
- Miguel GurwitzTelemundo
- Pilar PérezESPN Deportes