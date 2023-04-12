Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews (April 14-16) will welcome notable Actor Stanley Tucci and Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo. The historic hotel Rusacks St Andrews is the official accommodation partner for the event.

A significant event in Scotland’s cultural calendar, Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews is a three-day event presenting an exciting and diverse international showcase of contemporary and classic cinema alongside a range of supporting events. On April 15, Stanley Tucci will be in conversation with director and Key Festival Supporter Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) at the Fife town’s Byre Theatre. The pair will chat about Tucci’s life and work following a screening of his 1996 film Big Night, which he co-wrote with his cousin, co-directed and starred in. The film, which tells the story of two brothers who need to save their ailing restaurant business with a Big Night of incredible food, also features Tucci’s sister Christine and their mother, who wrote a cookbook to accompany the movie.

Other big-name guests will include Fortnite creator and Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard, and veteran casting-director Margery Simkin, whose credits include both of James Cameron’s Avatar films and the original Top Gun movie. The Sands International Film Festival 2023 will run from April 14-16 at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews. Tickets are available from the festival website.

Set along the legendary “Old Course” in a renovated iconic 1800s building, Rusacks St Andrews is steeped in history and stands as a living museum and monument to golf and its founders. The property is a golf explorer’s most sought-after playground with 123 guest rooms, all with design touches to reflect the destination. Set in the notable foodie destination, Rusacks St Andrews teamed up with food innovators White Rabbit Projects to create a Scottish-inspired range of dishes using the best in-season, locally sourced ingredients at its three restaurants and bars, two of which overlook the first and 18th holes of the Old Course at St Andrews and the North Sea, and even a rooftop putting green and Eden Mill gin-making experience with the hotel’s own Gin Concierge.