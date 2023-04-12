Ahead of Friday’s launch of the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the cast and crew met in New York City at The Standard Highline for the premiere. In attendance were stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, Kevin Pollak, Michael Zegen, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, Jason Ralph and creator, writer, and director Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer, Dan Palladino. Head of Amazon and MGM Studios, Jen Salke, was also in attendance.

The final season will premiere on April 14. You can read our review of the season here.

(Photos: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Prime Video)