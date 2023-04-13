It’s Christmas morning for cinephiles as Thierry Frémaux dropped the names of cinematic luminaries whose latest works will be shown at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in a month’s time. The announcement is not just catnip for hardcore arthouse lovers. In recent years, films that received the Cannes endorsement have increasingly factored in the Oscar race, including TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, EO, CLOSE, ELVIS, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, DRIVE MY CAR, THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD and, of course, PARASITE. Does any of the following have what it takes to make an impact 11 months from now?

Competition

“Club Zero” dir: Jessica Hausner

“The Zone of Interest“ dir: Jonathan Glazer

“Fallen Leaves” dir: Aki Kaurismaki

“Four Daughters” dir: Kaouther Ben Hania

“Asteroid City” dir: Wes Anderson

“Anatomy of a Fall” dir: Justine Triet

“Monster” dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda

“Il Sol dell’Avvenire” dir: Nanni Moretti’

“La Chimera” dir: Alice Rohrwacher

“About Dry Grasses” dir: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

“Last Summer” dir: Catherine Breillat

“La Passion de Dodin Bouffant ” dir: Anh Hung Tran

“Rapito” dir: Marco Bellocchio

“May December” dir: Todd Haynes

“Firebrand” dir: Karim Aïnouz

“The Old Oak” dir: Ken Loach

“Banel et Adama” dir: Ramata-Toulaye Sy

“Perfect Days” dir: Wim Wendes

“Youth” dir: Wang Bing

19 films were announced today that will compete for the Palme d’Or, with additions to come, as promised by Frémaux. And there are indeed a few titles that, somewhat surprisingly, did not make the cut. THE HOLDOVERS by Alexander Payne, THE BIKERIDERS by Jeff Nichols, POOR THINGS by Yorgos Lanthimos, and especially RED ISLAND by Robin Campillo (follow-up to 120 BPM which should have won Palme, just saying), were all heavily tipped to land a competition slot this year. Many were also expecting Woody Allen’s 50th film COUP DE CHANCE to show up (if out of comp) and it didn’t. But we shall see.

Of the lineup revealed today, immediate stand-outs for me are Jonathan Glazer’s long-awaited follow-up to his best-of-decade-lists-topping UNDER THE SKIN (2013), THE ZONE OF INTEREST; LA CHIMERA by Italian director Alice Rohrwacher (who, in my book, still hasn’t made a film that’s less than divine), and Todd Haynes’ MAY DECEMBER starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman which sounds like it has the potential to be the gayest thing ever.

Also of note: Cannes is notoriously reluctant to put docs in competition (last time it happened was FAHRENHEIT 9/11 back in 2004, which won the Palme). But this year Chinese documentarian Wang Bing, of all people, made it with YOUTH. After the latest edition of the Venice Film Festival and the Berlinale both gave their top prize to documentaries, Cannes is presumably playing catch-up.

Out of Competition

“Killers of the Flower Moon“ dir: Martin Scorsese

“The Idol” dir: Sam Levinson

“Cobweb” dir: Kim Jee-woon

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny“ dir: James Mangold

“Jeanne du Barry” dir: Maïwenn – opening film

Frémaux stressed how they would have liked to program KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON in competition, but I think this is a smart move on the part of Apple/Paramount. With his standing in the industry, there’s really no need for Scorsese to put himself through that stress. With or without the added prestige of a competition of a competition placement, this will be among the most anticipated titles on the Croisette this year.

Cannes Premieres

“Le Temps D’aimer” dir: Katell Quillévéré

“Cerrar Los Ojos” dir: Victor Erice

“Bonnard, Pierre Et Marthe” dir: Martin Provost

“Kubi” dir: Takeshi Kitano

Un Certain Regard

“The Delinquents” dir: Rodrigo Moreno

“How to Have Sex” dir: Molly Manning Walker

“Goodbye Julia” dir: Mohamed Kordofani

“The Buriti Flower” dir: João Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora

“Simple Comme Sylvain” dir: Monia Chokri

“The Mother Of All Lies” dir: Asmae El Moudir

“The Settlers” dir: Felipe Gálvez

“Omen” dir: Baloji Tshiani

“The Breaking Ice” dir: Anthony Chen

“Rosalie” dir: Stéphanie Di Giusto

“The New Boy” dir: Warwick Thornton

“If Only I Could Hibernate” dir: Zoljargal Purevdash

“Hopeless” dir: Kim Chang-Hoon

“Terrestrial Verses” dir: Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

“Nothing to Lose” dir: Delphine Deloget

“Les Meutes” dir: Kamal Lazraq

“Le règne animal” dir: Thomas Cailley

Midnight Screenings

“Omar la Fraise” dir: Elias Belkeddar

“Kennedy” dir: Anurag Kashyap

„Acide“ dir: Just Philippot

Special Screenings

“Pictures Of Ghosts” dir: Kleber Mendonça Filho

“Anselm (Das Rauschen Der Zeit)” dir: Wim Wenders

“Occupied City“ dir: Steve McQueen

“Man In Black” dir: Wang Bing

The 76th Cannes Film Festival runs May 16-27, 2023. We will be there to tell you all about it.